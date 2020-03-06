Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 27- March 5
Jill Biden intercepts a protester, a governor's elbow bump, a prayer for Trump and more.
Tennessee tornado
The remains of homes are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., on March 3, 2020.
At least 24 people were killed, several others injured and tens of thousands of households and businesses left without power when a tornado struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee early Tuesday.
Standing by her man
Jill Biden blocks an anti-dairy protester who tried to reach the stage during a primary night rally for Joe Biden in Los Angeles on March 3.
"I tell you my wife's something else, isn't she?'' Biden said. "I wasn't scared for me, I was worried for Jill. She is incredible."
Family visit
Dorothy Campbell and her son Charlie talk through a window with her husband, Gene Campbell, at the Life Care Center, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Kirkland, Wash., on March 5.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus reported in the U.S. jumped from six to nine in a matter of hours Tuesday — all in Washington state.
Stuck at the border
Migrants sit near the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border, in Pazarkule, Turkey, on Feb. 29.
Turkey says it cannot host any more Syrian refugees beyond the 3.7 million already in the country and blames the E.U. for not sharing responsibility for them. The E.U., in turn, has demanded that Turkey uphold its end of a 2016 agreement that provided it $6.6 billion in exchange for stemming the flow of migrants.
Show ready
Lloyd the Italian Greyhound/Whippet cross is groomed at a pop-up spa designed for dogs on their way to Crufts dog show, at Roadchef in Norton Canes, England, on March 5.
Tokyo commute
Mask-clad commuters make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on Feb. 28.
Coronavirus prayer
A Muslim worshiper attends a mass prayer against coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal, on March 4,
Hands on
African American supporters lay their hands on President Donald Trump as they pray for him at the conclusion of a news conference and meeting at the White House on Feb. 27.
Burgers with Beto
Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden at a Whataburger after O'Rourke endorsed Biden's campaign for president in Dallas on March 2.
Joe Biden surged to a surprise victory in delegate-rich Texas after winning nine other states in a dominant Super Tuesday showing.
Elbow bump
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee bumps elbows with a worker at the seafood counter of the Uwajimaya Asian Food and Gift Market in Seattle on March 3.
Inslee said he's doing the elbow bump instead of shaking hands to prevent the spread of germs, and that his visit to the store was to encourage people to keep patronizing businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mask instructions
A teacher shows students how to use a mask made from tissue at the Cinta Bangsa kindergarten on March 4 in Yogyakarta as confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Indonesia.
Displaced in Syria
An internally displaced girl looks out the broken window of a van near Idlib, Syria on Feb. 27.
Patient transfer
Patients wait to be transferred from Wuhan No.5 Hospital to Leishenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital for coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, China, on March 3.
The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.
Tornado twilight
The sun sets behind the foundation of a home left after a tornado early Tuesday morning on March 4 in Cookeville, Tenn.
This was the second most deadly tornado event in Tennessee history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. Twisters killed 38 people in Tennessee on March 22, 1952, and 22 died in a tornado on Feb. 5, 2008, according to federal authorities.
