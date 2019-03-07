The Week in Pictures: Feb. 28 - March 7

Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter Madilyn embrace Carol Dean whose husband died when a tornado destroyed the couple's house in Beauregard, on March 4.

"He was my wedding gift," said Carol Dean about her husband whom she married three years ago. "He was one in a million. He'd send me flowers to work just to let me know he loved me. He'd send me some of the biggest strawberries in the world. I'm not going to be the same."