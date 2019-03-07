The Week in Pictures: Feb. 28 - March 7

Image:

Image:

Tornado's power

Debris from a home damaged by a tornado litters a yard in Beauregard, Alabama, on March 4, 2019.

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured Sunday when at least two powerful tornadoes swept through eastern Alabama.

 

 

David Goldman / AP
Image: Carol Dean, Megan Anderson

Loss amid the destruction

Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter Madilyn embrace Carol Dean, right, whose husband died when a tornado destroyed the couple's house in Beauregard, on March 4.

"He was my wedding gift," said Carol Dean about her husband whom she married three years ago. "He was one in a million. He'd send me flowers to work just to let me know he loved me. He'd send me some of the biggest strawberries in the world. I'm not going to be the same."

David Goldman / AP
Image: A car drives along a road connecting the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River south of Krasnoyarsk

Ice road

A car drives on a frozen road near the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on March 3.

Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Image: EGYPT-UNREST-MEDIA-RIGHTS

Family reunion

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, widely known as Shawkan, plays with his niece at his home in Cairo on March 4.

Egyptian authorities on Monday released the award-winning photojournalist who spent more than five years in jail after covering a 2013 sit-in that ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters.

Shawkan was detained while taking pictures as security forces broke up the sit-in by supporters of Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.

Khaled Desouki / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Fleeing ISIS enclave

A toddler looks at members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) while waiting to be searched, after leaving the ISIS holdout of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province on March 1.

With the latest evacuations, hundreds of ISIS fighters, Syrians and foreigners have surrendered or been captured. They are in addition to about 1,000 foreign fighters the SDF has been holding. Hundreds of Iraqi fighters and some French IS members have been handed over to Baghdad by the SDF.

Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Guaidó's homecoming

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó greets the crowd after Ash Wednesday Mass celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 6.

Declaring he knows he is at risk, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned Monday to his homeland to renew his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Eduardo Verdugo / AP
Image:

Carnival glitz

Performers from the Vila Isabel samba school during Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on March 4.

Silvia Izquierdo / AP
Image:

Fingers of lightning

A long exposure shows a series of lightning strikes over Santa Barbara, California, on March 5.

Fearing a storm soaking California could trigger mudslides in wildfire burn areas,  the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office ordered 3,000 residents to evacuate hillside neighborhoods, including parts of Montecito hit by a disastrous debris flow just over a year ago. 

Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Image:

Fallen protester

Smoke from burning tires fills the air as a demonstrator sits on the coffin of a protester killed during a previous protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 4.

Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Image: Jessica Taylor

Tornado's victims

Jessica Taylor prays in front of a cross for Jonathan Bowen, 9, at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a tornado in Beauregard on March 6.

"I have a son his age," said Taylor. "I can't imagine that mother's loss."

David Goldman / AP
Image: Granadas Baker

Salvaging what's left

Granadas Baker and his son Granadas Jr. retrieve personal items from their damaged home where they survived a tornado a day earlier in Beauregard on March 4.

David Goldman / AP
  • Share
Image:

Young revelers

Costumed children prepare to participate in the Momotxorros carnival in Alsasua, northern Spain, on March 5.

During the carnival, characters who seem to have been resurrected from a prehistoric ritual, wear horns, hide their faces under headscarves, and dress in  white sheets stained with blood.

Alvaro Barrientos / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-US-SKIJORING-FEATURE

Street skiing

Jeff Dahl races down Harrison Avenue while skier Vincent Pestello loses control on the first jump during a skijouring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on March 2.

In skijoring, the skier is pulled by a horse or a vehicle. It has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia but Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.

Jason Connolly / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the International Space Station

Dragon on the horizon

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station (ISS) in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the ISS on March 3.

The capsule's inaugural mission to the station is a sign that the U.S. may soon be able to ferry astronauts to and from space without relying on Russian spacecraft.

Anne McClain / NASA via Reuters
