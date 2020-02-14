Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 6 - 13
Northern Ireland's first ever same-sex wedding, a standard poodle wins best in show, a quarantined cruise ship and more.
Members of Maydayterraneo rescue a baby in the Mediterranean open sea off the Libyan coast on Feb. 9, 2020. The Spanish NGO rescued the baby along with about 90 migrants.
Mourners comfort the mother of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee who was killed during a mass shooting at Terminal 21 Mall on Feb. 10 in Korat, Thailand.
Twenty-nine people were killed in a shooting rampage that began Saturday at a military barracks and ended the next day at a nearby mall.
Hill farmer Tommy Aitchison from North Shortcleugh farm feeds his sheep in the snow in Elvanfoot, Scotland, on Feb. 12.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's primary in Portsmouth, N.H., on Feb. 11.
Joe Biden's and Elizabeth Warren's poor finishes raise daunting questions about the future of their campaigns after both former front-runners were denied podium positions by a late-surging Amy Klobuchar.
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 9.
The South Korean director and his masterful social thriller “Parasite” won best original screenplay, best international film, best director, and best picture, the latter a history-shattering win as the first non-English language film to win the top prize in the Oscars' 92-year history.
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland on Feb. 11.
Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding took place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalization of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.
Mice scrap over a crumb of food on a London Underground station platform. The fight lasted a split second, and the mice went their separate ways.
This photo won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice Award.
Handler Crystal Murray-Klas sits with Siba, the standard poodle who won best in show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 11.
The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the competition which began Saturday and ended Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden.
Kai Lenny from Hawaii rides a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, on Feb. 11.
A Syrian government helicopter is shot by a missile in Idlib province, Syria, on Feb. 11.
Syrian rebels shot down the helicopter Tuesday in the country's northwest where Syrian troops are on the offensive in the last rebel stronghold.
Family members of passengers on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for COVID-19, wave while talking to their relatives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 11.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Nadvorna Hasidic dynasty celebrate the Jewish feast of "Tu Bishvat" or "New Year of the Trees," as they sit with rabbis around a long table filled with fruit, in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, Israel, on Feb. 10.
A family outside Hassan II mosque following Friday prayers in Casablanca, Morocco, on Feb. 7.
The mosque is one of the largest in Africa.
Spectators watch King penguins walk on snow at the Asahiyama zoo in Asahikawa, northern Japan, on Feb. 7.
Firefighters rescue Donald Harold from his home at Liberty Landing Apartments as flood waters rise around the building in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Feb. 6.
A man films two others while they sing and play a stringed instrument in the snow in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiyah after a blizzard on Feb. 10.
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft lifts off from pad 41 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Feb. 9.
