Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 6 - 13
Northern Ireland's first ever same-sex wedding, a standard poodle wins best in show, a quarantined cruise ship and more.
Mediterranean rescue
Members of Maydayterraneo rescue a baby off the Libyan coast on Feb. 9, 2020. The Spanish NGO rescued the baby along with about 90 migrants.
Thailand rampage
Mourners comfort the mother of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee who was killed during a mass shooting at Terminal 21 Mall on Feb. 10 in Korat, Thailand.
Twenty-nine people were killed in a shooting rampage that began Saturday at a military barracks and ended the next day at a nearby mall.
Clearing a path
Hill farmer Tommy Aitchison from North Shortcleugh farm feeds his sheep in the snow in Elvanfoot, Scotland, on Feb. 12.
Let them eat doughnuts
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., offers doughnuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's primary in Portsmouth on Feb. 11.
Joe Biden's and Elizabeth Warren's poor finishes raise daunting questions about the future of their campaigns after both former front-runners were denied podium positions by a late-surging Amy Klobuchar.
Foreign-language first
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 9.
The South Korean director and his masterful social thriller “Parasite” won best original screenplay, best international film, best director, and best picture, the latter a history-shattering win as the first non-English language film to win the top prize in the Oscars' 92-year history.
First for Northern Ireland
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland on Feb. 11.
Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding took place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalization of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.
Tiny mice tussle
Mice scrap over a crumb of food on a London Underground station platform. The fight lasted a split second, and the mice went their separate ways.
It was announced on Feb. 12 that this photo was the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice Award.
Best in show
Handler Crystal Murray-Klas sits with Siba, the standard poodle who won best in show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 11.
The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the competition which began Saturday and ended Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden.
Monster waves
Kai Lenny from Hawaii rides a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, on Feb. 11.
Hit by missile
A Syrian government helicopter is shot by a missile in Idlib province, Syria, on Feb. 11.
Syrian rebels shot down the helicopter Tuesday in the country's northwest where Syrian troops are on the offensive in the last rebel stronghold.
Coronavirus quarantine
Family members of passengers on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers tested positive for COVID-19, wave while talking to their relatives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 11.
Orthodox feast
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Nadvorna Hasidic dynasty celebrate the Jewish feast of "Tu Bishvat" or "New Year of the Trees," as they sit with rabbis around a long table filled with fruit, in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, Israel, on Feb. 10.
Friday prayers
A family outside Hassan II mosque following Friday prayers in Casablanca, Morocco, on Feb. 7.
The mosque is one of the largest in Africa.
Penguin parade
Spectators watch King penguins walk on snow at the Asahiyama zoo in Asahikawa, northern Japan, on Feb. 7.
North Carolina floods
Firefighters rescue Donald Harold from his home at Liberty Landing Apartments as floodwaters rise around the building in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Feb. 6.
Blizzard in Syria
A man films two others while they sing and play a stringed instrument in the snow in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiyah after a blizzard on Feb. 10.
Mission to the sun
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft lifts off aboard an Atlas V rocket in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Feb. 9.
Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter rocketed into space on an unprecedented mission to capture the first pictures of the sun's elusive poles.
The $1.5 billion spacecraft will join NASA's Parker Solar Probe, launched 1 1/2 years ago, in coming perilously close to the sun to unveil its secrets.
