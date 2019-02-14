In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Feb. 7 - Feb. 14
A farewell to John Dingell, a casualty in Haiti, a big yawn from a big dog and more.
A couple poses during a wedding photo shoot as snow falls at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2019.
President Donald Trump's supporters cheer during a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 11.
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, carries his son Henry on his shoulders during a march along the U.S.-Mexico border in protest of President Trump's proposed border wall in El Paso on Feb. 11.
Referring to the protest, Trump said: “A young man who’s got very little going for himself, except he’s got a great first name… He challenged us. So we have let's, say, 35,000 people tonight. And he has 200 people, 300 people. Not too good.”
Skiers compete in the "Ski-track of Russia," a 10 km race outside Moscow on Feb. 9. The event includes about 20,000 amateur skiers and well-known athletes.
Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez perform during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.
A synchronized swimming gala event celebrating late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Feb. 14.
The death of Kim Jong Il in 2011, thrust his son into power.
A soldier stands at the entrance of the "Kimjongilia" flower exhibition celebrating Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Feb. 14.
Men protest the death of a fellow demonstrator in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 12. The protesters dragged the body to a spot near police after police shot into a crowd during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
A young man stands in front of shops near Al-Naim square, in the northern Syrian city of Raqa on Feb. 14.
A fox looks out from a snow-covered field in Erkenbollingen, southern Germany, on Feb. 11.
A woman picks roses inside a greenhouse at Wildfire Flowers in Naivasha, Kenya, on Feb. 13.
Kenya is a leading supplier of roses to the European Union. Approximately 50 percent of its exported flowers are sold at auctions in the Netherlands, the source of most of Europe's Valentine's Day bouquets.
Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns with his front paws on Don Smith during the "Meet the Breeds" event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 9.
The aurora borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, on Feb. 14.
Former Rep. John Dingell's casket arrives inside Holy Trinity Catholic Church for a funeral service in Washington on Feb. 14.
Rep. Dingell, D-Mich., the longest-serving member of Congress who played a key role in many pieces of landmark legislation, died on Feb. 7. He was 92.