The Week in Pictures: Feb. 7 - Feb. 14

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, carries his son Henry on his shoulders during a march along the U.S.-Mexico border in protest of President Trump's proposed border wall in El Paso on Feb. 11.

Referring to the protest, Trump said: “A young man who’s got very little going for himself, except he’s got a great first name… He challenged us. So we have let's, say, 35,000 people tonight. And he has 200 people, 300 people. Not too good.”