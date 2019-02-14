Image:

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 7 - Feb. 14

A farewell to John Dingell, a casualty in Haiti, a big yawn from a big dog and more.

Image: Couple poses for a wedding photo shoot amid snowfall at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing

A couple poses during a wedding photo shoot as snow falls at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2019.

China Daily / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump's supporters cheer during a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 11.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Image: ***BESTPIX*** Beto O'Rourke Joins Protest March Against President Trump In El Paso

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, carries his son Henry on his shoulders during a march along the U.S.-Mexico border in protest of President Trump's proposed border wall in El Paso on Feb. 11.

Referring to the protest, Trump said: “A young man who’s got very little going for himself, except he’s got a great first name… He challenged us. So we have let's, say, 35,000 people tonight. And he has 200 people, 300 people. Not too good.”

Christ Chavez / Getty Images
Image:

Skiers compete in the "Ski-track of Russia," a 10 km race outside Moscow on Feb. 9. The event includes about 20,000 amateur skiers and well-known athletes.

Dmitry Serebryakov / AP
Image: 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez perform during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Image: NKOREA-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY

A synchronized swimming gala event celebrating late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Feb. 14.

The death of Kim Jong Il in 2011, thrust his son into power.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-NKOREA-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY

A soldier stands at the entrance of the "Kimjongilia" flower exhibition celebrating Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Feb. 14.

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Men protest the death of a fellow demonstrator in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 12. The protesters dragged the body to a spot near police after police shot into a crowd during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Image: SYRIA-CONFLICT-RAQA

A young man stands in front of shops near Al-Naim square, in the northern Syrian city of Raqa on Feb. 14.

Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-GERMANY-WEATHER-ANIMAL-FOX-FEATURE

A fox looks out from a snow-covered field in Erkenbollingen, southern Germany, on Feb. 11.

Lino Mirgeler / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Flower Farming In Kenya, Worlds Fourth-Largest Cut-Flower Exporter

A woman picks roses inside a greenhouse at Wildfire Flowers in Naivasha, Kenya, on Feb. 13.

Kenya is a leading supplier of roses to the European Union. Approximately 50 percent of its exported flowers are sold at auctions in the Netherlands, the source of most of Europe's Valentine's Day bouquets. 

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
Image: Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York

Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns with his front paws on Don Smith during the "Meet the Breeds" event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 9.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
Image: The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland

The aurora borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, on Feb. 14.

Alexander Kuznetsov / Reuters
Image:

Former Rep. John Dingell's casket arrives inside Holy Trinity Catholic Church for a funeral service in Washington on Feb. 14. 

Rep. Dingell, D-Mich., the longest-serving member of Congress who played a key role in many pieces of landmark legislation, died on Feb. 7. He was 92. 

Jim Young / AP
