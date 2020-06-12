Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: George Floyd laid to rest and statues toppled
George Floyd's loved ones said their final goodbyes at a church in Houston as protests continued around the world.
Texas
Pallbearers bring George Floyd's coffin into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9.
Capping a three-state, nearly weeklong memorial, Floyd's loved ones said final goodbyes at the church, honoring the Minneapolis man who was born in North Carolina and raised in Houston.
LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother, George Floyd, in Houston.
Washington, D.C.
Children stand in front of signs on a fence surrounding the White House on June 7.
Almost as soon as the towering black fencing was erected last week to seal off Lafayette Square, the barrier became an art gallery and a sounding board for the demonstrators protesting years of black deaths at the hands of police officers.
Minnesota
Protesters take turns stomping on a Christopher Columbus statue after it was toppled in front of the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on June 10.
At least 20 statues and other memorials have been removed in the wake of George Floyd's killing, and dozens more have been planned or requested to be removed.
Great Britain
Physiotherapist Amanda Horsburgh works with a patient as the practice reopened in Northwich, England, on June 11.
China
A woman wears a face mask inside a bookstore in Beijing on June 10.
Brazil
Health workers dressed in PPE to help against the spread of COVID-19 ride in a boat ambulance after visiting families living without electricity in a small riverside community in Brazil's Para state on June 9.
Photos: New York says goodbye to grim reminders of coronavirus toll
Texas
George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, sits with her mother, Roxie Washington, during her father's funeral service in Houston on June 9.
A mourner raises his arm as a horse-drawn carriage carries George Floyd's coffin to Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, on June 9.
A mural of George Floyd in Houston on June 8.
Washington, D.C.
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate at the Lincoln Memorial on June 9.
Italy
A girl clinches her fist as demonstrators honor George Floyd in Milan on June 7.
Washington, D.C.
Democrats from the House and Senate kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd in the U.S. Capitol on June 8.
From left, Sen. Cory Booker, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Karen Bass and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
New Hampshire
Seniors watch a video retrospective from high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School's graduation at the Northfield Drive-In Theater, in Hinsdale, N.H., on June 8.
Spain
Teachers try to stop Wendy Otin, 6, and Oumou Salam Niang, 6, from hugging as they meet on the first day of school after the lockdown in Barcelona on June 8.
Virginia
Fourteen-year-old ballerinas Kennedy George and Ava Holloway pose in front of a defaced monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond on June 5 after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal.
New York City
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in Brooklyn on June 6.
Last week's gallery: Protesters fill the streets and a launch on U.S. soil