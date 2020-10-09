A woman holds a rife in the entrance of her home during shelling on Oct. 4 in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh said Azeri forces launched rocket strikes on its capital Stepanakert, while Azerbaijan said Armenia fired missiles at several towns outside the breakaway region.

The woman is said she is determined to defend her home.