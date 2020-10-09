Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 1 - 8
The president's dramatic return to the White House, an annoying visitor at the debate, Jill Biden enforces social distancing and more.
Indonesia
A rioter smashes the window of a building on Oct. 8 in Jakarta.
Protesters have gathered across Indonesia after the government passed a labor law it claims will boost economic recovery needed due to coronavirus.
Critics claim the bill will worsen labor conditions and environmental protections.
Nagorno-Karabakh
A woman holds a rife in the entrance of her home during shelling on Oct. 4 in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war in the region.
Nagorno-Karabakh said Azeri forces launched rocket strikes on its capital Stepanakert, while Azerbaijan said Armenia fired missiles at several towns outside the breakaway region.
The woman is said she is determined to defend her home.
France
A house sits on the edge of a cliff in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southeastern France, after heavy rains and flooding hit the Alpes-Maritimes department on Oct. 3.
Heavy rains and brutal floods have left villages cut off from the world in the Alpes Maritimes, where hundreds of fire fighters have been mobilized to find nine missing persons.
New York City
Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn protest Covid-19 restrictions on Oct. 7.
Brooklyn was seething with resentment Thursday after a second night of demonstrations by Orthodox Jews infuriated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s clampdown on their neighborhoods.
Maryland
President Donald Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 4.
The president briefly left the medical center where he was being treated for Covid-19 to greet supporters outside.
California
Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a caravan in Glendale, Calif., on Oct. 4.
Washington, D.C.
Empty chairs represent the 200,000 lives lost to Covid-19 on the ellipse behind the White House on Oct. 4. Each chair represents 10 people who have died from the virus.
White House
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5.
White House
President Donald Trump pulls off his mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from Walter Reed Medical Center where he was being treated for Covid-19 on Oct. 5.
Delaware
Jill Biden moves her husband Joe Biden away from reporters to maintain social distancing as he speaks outside his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in Delaware on Oct. 5.
Philippines
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing in Quezon City, Philippines, on Oct. 4, to honor St. Francis, the patron saint of animals.
Mexico
Workers try to move a fallen tree from the street after Hurricane Delta passed through Cozumel, Mexico, on Oct. 7.
Delta made landfall Wednesday morning in the Yucatan Peninsula, about 23 miles south of Cancún.
It is the second strongest hurricane in the Atlantic this year and is expected to hit the coast of Louisiana on Friday.
Nagorno-Karabakh
A Bible lies open on an altar on Oct. 8 inside the damaged Ghazanchetsots (Holy Savior) Cathedral in Shusha in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The cathedral was hit by a strike during fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.
Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in a 1990s war but no countries recognize its autonomy and it is still acknowledged by world leaders as part of Azerbaijan.
Nagorno-Karabakh
Pedestrians pass an unexploded rocket in Stepanakert in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Oct. 6.
The region's allocation to Azerbaijan during the Soviet era was contested by its ethnic Armenian majority. Long-running negotiations mediated by Russia, the United States and France have seen little progress, and there have been periodic clashes on the region’s borders.
Minneapolis
Protesters raise their fists after former police officer, Derek Chauvin, was released on bail in Minneapolis on Oct. 7.
The police officer charged with killing George Floyd, the African American whose death sparked a mass protest movement, was released on $1 million bail.
Turkey
Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at a ship-breaking yard in Izmir, western Turkey, on Oct. 2.
The once booming $45 billion cruise industry is fighting for its survival since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Salt Lake City
Sen. Kamala Harris, her husband, Doug Emhoff, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, at the end of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on Oct. 7.
Harris and Pence sparred over the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as over climate change, voter fraud and racial inequality as relating to the death of Breonna Taylor.
Salt Lake City
A fly sits on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on Oct. 7.
Pence ignored the fly and it stubbornly remained for about two minutes.
France
A car swept away during floods in the Roya River in Breil-sur-Roya, France, near the border with Italy, on Oct. 5.
Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France's southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy's northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries last weekend.
Oregon
Jessica Walker plays with her twin daughters Eleanor and Buddy Mae, 4, while trying on child respirators provided by the non-profit TeamRaccoonPDX on Oct. 6 in Portland, Ore.
"We told them their grandparents sent them space suits to keep them safe," Jessica Walker said of the respirators, which the family sought out after police used tear gas near their residential street.
Portland has become a flashpoint for sometimes violent political conflict in months of ongoing demonstrations.
California
A helicopter is backlit by the setting sun as it drops water on the Glass Fire in the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park in Calistoga, Calif., on Oct. 3.
California marked a grim milestone on Oct. 4 as the number of acres burned during a record wildfire year surpassed 4 million, officials said.
Egypt
Egyptian officials open a sarcophagus excavated at the Saqqara necropolis on Oct. 3.
More than 2,600 years after they were buried, archaeologists in Egypt said they had found at least 59 ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of the country's capital Cairo, one containing the pristine mummy of an ancient priest.
Bangladesh
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on Oct. 2.
Last week's gallery: Prayers at the Supreme Court and last call in Marseilles