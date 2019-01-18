Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 17
Terror in Nairobi, a great white shark off the coast of Hawaii, a housebound flamingo and more.
The U.S.-Mexico border fence between Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, right, and Friendship Park, south of San Diego, on Jan. 11, 2019.
The partial U.S. government shutdown is in its fourth week as Democrats in Congress resist President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to fund a wall along the southern border.
A flamingo was taken to a home in Bursa, Turkey, after being injured at Yenikoy Beach, on Jan. 14.
Special forces protect people after a bomb blast in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 15.
The blast was followed by a gun battle, rocking an upmarket hotel and office complex. The terror group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
Photos: Scenes of terror as luxury hotel complex comes under attack in Nairobi
Emergency service workers clear snow from inside Hotel Saentis on the Schwaegalp on Jan. 11 following an avalanche in Hundwil, Switzerland.
According to police, the avalanche hit the hotel burying cars and part of the restaurant. Several people were injured.
Milan Engel of the Czech Republic competes during stage nine of the Dakar Rally near Ica, Peru, on Jan. 16.
Ocean Ramsey, a marine biologist, swims with a 20-foot great white shark off the coast of Hawaii, on Jan. 15.
Ramsey has been studying great white sharks for over 10 years, and estimates the shark weighs in at over two tons. She and her team were studying tiger sharks off the coast of Oahu, documenting the animals’ behavior, when they encountered what Ramsey suspects the shark might be Deep Blue, a great white featured on the infamous show "Shark Week."
Ramsey is waiting for an species expert to confirm and also thinks the shark might be pregnant.
Candles are lit on a table with a smorgasbord of fast food offerings on silver platters before President Trump welcomed the NCAA champion Clemson Tigers football team to the White House on Jan. 14.
“Because of the shutdown, as you know, we have the great Clemson team with us, so we went out and ordered American fast-food paid for by me,” the president said in the East Room, standing behind a table loaded with offerings from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Domino's.
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, center, in the State Dining Room on Jan. 14.
A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of St. Anthony's Day, after Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, on Jan. 16.
A huge, circular disk of ice sits in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, on Jan. 16.
The massive disk is a chunk of river ice whose sharp edges were rounded off by repeated collisions with the shore or floating debris.
Heavy rain caused a muddy path for children at the Cordoba camp for internally displaced people in the northern Syrian province of Idlib on Jan. 16.
Damaged cars sit under rubble after an explosion in Paris on Jan. 12.
Two firefighters died when the explosion tore through a bakery, according to the city prosecutor.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash near Karaj, Iran, on Jan. 14.
A Boeing 707 cargo plane coming from Kyrgyzstan crashed on Monday while trying to land west of Iran's capital, state media reported, with an emergency official saying only one person of the 16 on board was known to have survived.
Participants take a break during the New Year ball at the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater in Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 13.
A family sleds down the West Front of the Capitol on Jan. 13.
Washington area residents woke up to a winter wonderland with several inches of snow falling overnight.
Marine One kicks up a cloud of snow as President Donald Trump lands on the South Lawn on Jan. 14 following a trip to New Orleans.