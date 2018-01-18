Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18
Filipino volcano rumbles, Haitians rally on MLK Day, llamas on the lam and more.
A plane dangles precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea after it skidded off a runway when landing in Turkey's Trabzon airport on Jan. 14.
If it had stopped any further along the slope, the Boeing 737-800 would have likely plunged into the Black Sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely.
Diego Martin Duplessis, of Argentina, rides his Honda motorbike during stage 7 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 13.
Lava cascades down the slopes of the Mayon volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines, on Jan. 16. Nearly 15,000 people have fled from villages around the Philippines' most active volcano as lava flowed down its crater Monday in a gentle eruption that scientists warned could turn explosive.
A bridge that was under construction collapsed in Chirajara, Colombia, on Jan. 15. The bridge, located on the border of Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio, and was not yet in public use. Officials say 10 workers died in the collapse.
A search and rescue dog is guided through properties after a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Jan. 12.
A woman is wrapped in a Haitian flag at a rally against racism in New York on Jan. 15. Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others gathered in Times Square to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald Trump is said to have made disparaging African countries and questioning further U.S. acceptance of Haitian immigrants.
Alison Brown, 9, catches snow flakes on her tongue during a snow storm in Evans, Georgia, on Jan. 17. Snow, ice and a record-breaking blast of cold closed runways, highways, schools and government offices across the South and sent cars sliding off roads Wednesday in a corner of the country ill-equipped to deal with wintry weather.
A vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, California, on Jan. 14. Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.
Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure.
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Jan. 15. The Trump administration on Tuesday cut tens of millions of dollars in money for Palestinian refugees, demanding that the U.N. agency responsible for the programs undertake a "fundamental re-examination," the State Department said.
A fox runs past the entrance to 10 Downing street in London on Jan. 16.