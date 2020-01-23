Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 16 - 23
Marine One above Davos clouds, a dust storm bigger than the U.K., a coronavirus outbreak and more.
A child runs towards a dust storm in Mullengudgery in New South Wales, Australia, on Jan. 17, 2020.
A huge dust storm bigger than the United Kingdom has swept across South Australia as recovery efforts continue following devastating bushfires.
Mud-covered houses sit at the foot of Taal volcano on Jan. 21.
Philippine officials said Saturday they're bracing for a long crisis whether the Taal volcano erupts more disastrously or simmers precariously for weeks or months, as massive numbers of displaced villagers languish in emergency shelters.
Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the Capitol on the first day of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Jan. 21.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on the first day of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Jan. 21.
Schumer told reporters Wednesday during a brief recess from the trial that he wouldn’t entertain a deal with Republicans in which Democrats secure witness testimony from someone like former national security adviser John Bolton in exchange for someone like Hunter Biden.
Marine One carrying President Trump travels to the Davos landing zone in Switzerland on Jan. 21.
Trump arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday to start a two-day visit to the World Economic Forum.
A girl wears a protective mask as her mother pushes her on a suitcase to board a train at the railway station before the annual Spring Festival in Beijing on Jan. 21.
Spread of the new coronavirus that originated in China has not yet reached a level that would deem it a global public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The virus has sickened more than 600 people, and 17 have died.
SpaceX intentionally destroys a rocket shortly after its launch on Jan. 19 as part of a key safety test for its next-generation spacecraft.
The so-called in-flight abort demonstration, conducted at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, assessed how well SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which is designed to one day ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, can survive in the event of a catastrophic rocket failure.
A boy sleds through snow in the Van province of Turkey on Jan. 22.
Biker Paul Spierings of the Netherlands rides during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 16.
Lewis Pugh swims across a supraglacial lake in East Antarctica on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The 50-year-old from Plymouth, England, is one of the world’s most celebrated endurance swimmers and has been jumping into frigid lakes and oceans for close to two decades with nothing more than a Speedo, goggles and a swim cap in an effort to draw attention to the most vulnerable ecosystems on Earth.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on MLK day in Washington on Jan. 20.
A pig walks at the entrance to an elementary school damaged by the eruption of the nearby Taal volcano, in Buso Buso, Philippines, on Jan. 19.