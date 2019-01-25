In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 17 - 24
An icy wonderland in Niagara Falls, a bird's-eye view of Hong Kong, cloned macaques in China and more.
Nairobi attack
Colleagues hold portraits of staff members killed during an attack at the DusitD2 hotel complex during a memorial service in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 23.
The terror group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 attack that left 21 people dead.
Night dip
A woman steps into the icy waters of the Yenisei River to celebrate Epiphany, a major holiday in Orthodox Christianity marking the baptism of Jesus, outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Jan. 19.
Frozen falls
Frigid temperatures sent parts of the Northeast into a deep freeze, including Niagara Falls, in New York, seen here from the Canadian side, on Jan. 22.
Monkey clones
Chinese scientists have made clones of a gene-edited macaque to aid research of circadian rhythm disorders that are linked to sleep problems, depression and Alzheimer's disease, the official Xinhua news agency said on Jan. 24.
It was the first time multiple clones had been made from a gene-edited monkey for biomedical research, the agency said. The clones were born at the Institute of Neuroscience at the China Academy of Sciences in Shanghai.
This image was taken on Nov. 26, 2018 and released on Jan. 24, 2019.
Taking it to the streets
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 23.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning support from President Donald Trump and some Latin American countries. Maduro responded by cutting diplomatic ties with the United States and ordering the country's diplomats to leave.
Caracas clashes
A bloodied demonstrator carries a Venezuelan flag as thousands take to the streets during a protest against Maduro in Caracas on Jan. 23.
Fallen rookie officer
Family members follow Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona's flag-draped coffin before funeral services at the University of California, Davis, on Jan. 18.
Corona, 22, was shot and killed just weeks into the job while responding alone to the scene of a three-car crash on Jan. 10.
Journey north
A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to board a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, on Jan. 23.
Bird's-eye view
An aerial view of commercial and residential buildings in Hong Kong on Dec. 28.
This image was released on Jan. 21.
Pope in Panama
Flanked by Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela, right, and first lady Lorena Castillo, Pope Francis arrives at the foreign ministry headquarters in Panama City on Jan. 24.
The pope urged Latin America's leaders on Thursday to shun corruption and tackle gang violence, drug trafficking and the killing of women, which he said had become a "plague" in his native continent.
Francis, on the first full day of his trip to Panama for a Catholic youth festival, also addressed migration for the second straight day, saying more had to be done to overcome fears and suspicions because most migrants were seeking a better life for their families.
Icy plunge
A child is dipped into frigid waters during Epiphany celebrations near the village of Vorontsovka, Kyrgyzstan, on Jan. 19.
Super blood wolf moon
The moon glows red as it hangs over the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse in Brussels, on Jan. 21.
January’s full moon is sometimes dubbed a “wolf moon” and since the moon was at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit it was a “supermoon.” As a result of these special cases — and because lunar eclipses are also known as "blood moons" — some called this eclipse a “super blood wolf moon.”
Holocaust memorial
The Reverend Canon Dr. Chris Collingwood lights one of the six hundred candles laid out in the shape of the Star of David during an event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in Chapter House at York Minster in York, England, on Jan. 24.
The ceremony is part of events marking Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27. The date marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.