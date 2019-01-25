The Week in Pictures: Jan. 17 - 24

Chinese scientists have made clones of a gene-edited macaque to aid research of circadian rhythm disorders that are linked to sleep problems, depression and Alzheimer's disease, the official Xinhua news agency said on Jan. 24.

It was the first time multiple clones had been made from a gene-edited monkey for biomedical research, the agency said. The clones were born at the Institute of Neuroscience at the China Academy of Sciences in Shanghai.

This image was taken on Nov. 26, 2018 and released on Jan. 24, 2019.