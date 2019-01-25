Image: Water flows around ice, formed around Niagara Falls due to subzero temperatures in Niagara Falls

In Focus

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 17 - 24

An icy wonderland in Niagara Falls, a bird's-eye view of Hong Kong, cloned macaques in China and more.

 / Updated 13 PHOTOS
Image:

Nairobi attack

Colleagues hold portraits of staff members killed during an attack at the DusitD2 hotel complex during a memorial service in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 23. 

The terror group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 attack that left 21 people dead.

Photos: Scenes of terror as luxury hotel complex comes under attack in Nairobi

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A woman takes a dip in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during Epiphany celebrations outside Krasnoyarsk

Night dip

A woman steps into the icy waters of the Yenisei River to celebrate Epiphany, a major holiday in Orthodox Christianity marking the baptism of Jesus, outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Jan. 19.

Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Water flows around ice, formed around Niagara Falls due to subzero temperatures in Niagara Falls

Frozen falls

Frigid temperatures sent parts of the Northeast into a deep freeze, including Niagara Falls, in New York, seen here from the Canadian side, on Jan. 22.

Moe Doiron / Reuters
  • Share
Image: CHINA-GENETICS-SCIENCE-CLONING-ETHICS

Monkey clones

Chinese scientists have made clones of a gene-edited macaque to aid research of circadian rhythm disorders that are linked to sleep problems, depression and Alzheimer's disease, the official Xinhua news agency said on Jan. 24.

 It was the first time multiple clones had been made from a gene-edited monkey for biomedical research, the agency said. The clones were born at the Institute of Neuroscience at the China Academy of Sciences in Shanghai.

This image was taken on Nov. 26, 2018 and released on Jan. 24, 2019.

via AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Opposition supporters hold rallies against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government

Taking it to the streets

Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 23.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning support from President Donald Trump and some Latin American countries. Maduro responded by cutting diplomatic ties with the United States and ordering the country's diplomats to leave.

Adriana Loureiro / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Venezuela crisis

Caracas clashes

A bloodied demonstrator carries a Venezuelan flag as thousands take to the streets during a protest against Maduro in Caracas on Jan. 23.

 

 

Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
  • Share
Image:

Fallen rookie officer

Family members follow Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona's flag-draped coffin before funeral services at the University of California, Davis, on Jan. 18.

Corona, 22, was shot and killed just weeks into the job while responding alone to the scene of a three-car crash on Jan. 10.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
  • Share
Image: A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to get into a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico

Journey north

A child sits on her father's shoulders as they try to board a bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, on Jan. 23.

Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Bird's-eye view

An aerial view of commercial and residential buildings in Hong Kong on Dec. 28.

This image was released on Jan. 21.

Dale De La Rey / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Pope Francis

Pope in Panama

Flanked by Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela, right, and first lady Lorena Castillo, Pope Francis arrives at the foreign ministry headquarters in Panama City on Jan. 24.

The pope urged Latin America's leaders on Thursday to shun corruption and tackle gang violence, drug trafficking and the killing of women, which he said had become a "plague" in his native continent.

Francis, on the first full day of his trip to Panama for a Catholic youth festival, also addressed migration for the second straight day, saying more had to be done to overcome fears and suspicions because most migrants were seeking a better life for their families.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP
  • Share
Image: Epiphany celebration in Kyrgyzstan

Icy plunge

A child is dipped into frigid waters during Epiphany celebrations near the village of Vorontsovka, Kyrgyzstan, on Jan. 19.

Igor Kovalenko / EPA
  • Share
Image: The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels

Super blood wolf moon

The moon glows red as it hangs over the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse in Brussels, on Jan. 21.

January’s full moon is sometimes dubbed a “wolf moon” and since the moon was at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit it was a “supermoon.” As a result of these special cases — and because lunar eclipses are also known as "blood moons" — some called this eclipse a “super blood wolf moon.”

 Photos: Super Blood Wolf Moon marks first lunar event of 2019

Yves Herman / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Holocaust Memorial Service Is Held At York Minster

Holocaust memorial

The Reverend Canon Dr. Chris Collingwood lights one of the six hundred candles laid out in the shape of the Star of David during an event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in Chapter House at York Minster in York, England, on Jan. 24.

The ceremony is part of events marking Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27. The date marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 17

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
  • Share
1/13