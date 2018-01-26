Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
News
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 18 - 25
Women's Marches across the globe, Eagles fly to Super Bowl, monkeys get cloned and more.
A protester shouts as she attends the Women's March in New York on Jan. 20, 2018. Across the globe, people hit the streets on the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Deoclides Nascimento Brito and Valdineide dos Santos Teixeira, who work as recyclable material collectors, get married at the largest garbage dump in Latin America, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Jan. 18. The dump, which receives 1,800 tons of waste every day, closed its doors on Jan. 20.
The Mayon volcano spews ash as the sun sets behind Legazpi city on Jan. 25, 2018 in Albay province, Philippines.
Mount Mayon has been acting up for more than a week, ejecting ash and lava fountains up to 1.8 miles from the crater in a picturesque but increasingly dangerous eruption. There have been no reports of injuries and law enforcers have struggled to keep villagers and tourists from sneaking into danger zones.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, visits an exhibition of the Nevsky Pyatachok to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Russia's breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad outside St.Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 18.
The Red Army broke the nearly 900-day blockade of the city on Jan. 19, 1943, after fierce fighting. Putin was born in Leningrad, which regained its historic name of St. Petersburg after the 1991 Soviet collapse. His father was a World War II veteran who was wounded while defending the city.
Macaque monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua play at a non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai on Jan. 20. The pair are the first primates to be successfully cloned.
Since Dolly's birth in 1996, scientists have cloned nearly two dozen kinds of mammals, including dogs, cats, pigs, cows and polo ponies, and have also created human embryos with this method. But until now, they have been unable to make babies this way in primates, the category that includes monkeys, apes and people.
Victim Emily Morales is hugged after speaking at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, on Jan. 23.
After a remarkable hearing that featured gut-wrenching statements from 156 of his accusers and an apology that the judge said rang hollow, Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls under the guise of treatment.
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan on Jan. 21. The assault by the Taliban killed at least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, and pinned security forces down for more than 13 hours before the last attacker was killed on Sunday, with the casualty toll expected to rise.
Vice President Mike Pence places his hand on the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Jan. 23, as he wrapped up a four-day trip to the Mideast that ended with Palestinians still fuming over the Trump administration's decision to recognize the city as Israel's capital.
Orthodox Christian pilgrims perform a baptism on Epiphany at the Qasr al Yahud site along the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho, West Bank, on Jan. 18. The major holiday in Orthodox Christianity marks the baptism of Jesus. In Orthodox tradition, water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered holy and pure, and believers attribute healing powers to it.
A girl looks out of the window of a car to look as Turkish army tanks and soldiers gather close to the Syrian border at Hassa on Jan. 21. Turkey has vowed to expand its operation against Syrian Kurdish forces, known as the People's Defense Units or YPG, to other areas along the border. Ankara views the YPG as a major threat because of its links to Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.