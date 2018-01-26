The Week in Pictures: Jan. 18 - 25

The Mayon volcano spews ash as the sun sets behind Legazpi city on Jan. 25, 2018 in Albay province, Philippines.

Mount Mayon has been acting up for more than a week, ejecting ash and lava fountains up to 1.8 miles from the crater in a picturesque but increasingly dangerous eruption. There have been no reports of injuries and law enforcers have struggled to keep villagers and tourists from sneaking into danger zones.

Photos: Danger looms as volcano spews miles-high columns of ash