Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 2 - 9

Quakes shake Puerto Rico, Iran protests air strike, ice castles in China and more.

Wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a rescued koala at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Koala rescue

Climate change deniers are blaming Australia’s wildfires on arson, but experts say that the exaggerated claims are part of a widespread disinformation campaign and that arson alone cannot explain the unprecedented blazes.

 

David Mariuz / AAP Image via Reuters
Camels for sale

Cars and visitors surround camels for sale during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 7.

Faisal Al-Nasser / AFP - Getty Images
Puerto Rico quake

A man carries a St. Jude statue from the Inmaculada Concepcion church that collapsed after an earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Jan. 7.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing a power outage across the island, as well as structural damage to roads and bridges especially in the southwestern region.

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images
Anger in Iran

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 4 against the U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 

 

Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
Filling the streets

Mourners surround the coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others killed in Iraq by the U.S. drone strike during a funeral procession in Tehran on Jan. 6.

Dozens of people died in a stampede Tuesday during the funeral procession for  Soleimani in his hometown, Kerman.

Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
Prayers for the president

Faith leaders pray over President Donald Trump during an "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami on Jan. 3.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
A weakened Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein climbs the courthouse steps in New York City on Jan. 8.

Weinstein is charged in New York with raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting a woman in 2006. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty in the New York case, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Mysterious crash

A police officer stands guard next to debris from an Ukrainian plane that crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.

U.S. intelligence officials have evidence that suggests the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing 176 people, was downed by an Iranian missile by mistake.

Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
Pagan tradition

Villagers celebrate Kalyady, an ancient pagan holiday originally celebrated during the winter solstice, in the village of Danilevichy, Belarus on Jan. 7.

Neighbors walk from house to house singing and dancing and are rewarded with treats.

Sergai Gapon / AFP - Getty Images
Ice towers

A worker clears snow before tourists arrive at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China's northeast Heilongjiang province on Jan. 6.

China's annual ice festival kicked off late on Jan. 5.

Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images
Rugged rally

Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Grue, Mini's Argentinian drivers, compete during the Stage 3 of the Dakar 2020 around Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 7.

Franck Fife / AFP - Getty Images
Australia fires

Nancy Allen stands outside a house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia on Jan. 4.

As of Jan. 7, approximately 32,400 square miles, an area of land a little smaller than Indiana, have burned since the blazes began.

Tracey Nearmy / Reuters
