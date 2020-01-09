Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 2 - 9
Quakes shake Puerto Rico, Iran protests air strike, ice castles in China and more.
Koala rescue
Wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala in a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, on Jan. 7, 2020.
Climate change deniers are blaming Australia’s wildfires on arson, but experts say that the exaggerated claims are part of a widespread disinformation campaign and that arson alone cannot explain the unprecedented blazes.
Camels for sale
Cars and visitors surround camels for sale during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 7.
Puerto Rico quake
A man carries a St. Jude statue from the Inmaculada Concepcion church that collapsed after an earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Jan. 7.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing a power outage across the island, as well as structural damage to roads and bridges especially in the southwestern region.
Anger in Iran
Protesters demonstrate in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 4 against the U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Filling the streets
Mourners surround the coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others killed in Iraq by the U.S. drone strike during a funeral procession in Tehran on Jan. 6.
Dozens of people died in a stampede Tuesday during the funeral procession for Soleimani in his hometown, Kerman.
Prayers for the president
Faith leaders pray over President Donald Trump during an "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami on Jan. 3.
A weakened Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein climbs the courthouse steps in New York City on Jan. 8.
Weinstein is charged in New York with raping a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting a woman in 2006. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.
Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty in the New York case, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.
Mysterious crash
A police officer stands guard next to debris from an Ukrainian plane that crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020.
U.S. intelligence officials have evidence that suggests the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing 176 people, was downed by an Iranian missile by mistake.
Pagan tradition
Villagers celebrate Kalyady, an ancient pagan holiday originally celebrated during the winter solstice, in the village of Danilevichy, Belarus on Jan. 7.
Neighbors walk from house to house singing and dancing and are rewarded with treats.
Ice towers
A worker clears snow before tourists arrive at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China's northeast Heilongjiang province on Jan. 6.
China's annual ice festival kicked off late on Jan. 5.
Rugged rally
Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Grue, Mini's Argentinian drivers, compete during the Stage 3 of the Dakar 2020 around Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 7.
Australia fires
Nancy Allen stands outside a house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia on Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 7, approximately 32,400 square miles, an area of land a little smaller than Indiana, have burned since the blazes began.