The Week in Pictures: Jan. 23 - 30
A piece of the border wall falls, a surfer in front of Mount Fuji, a new hospital to treat coronavirus patients and more.
Firefighters work at the scene of the helicopter crash where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020.
The other people who died in the crash were Ara Zobayan, 49, the pilot; Christina Mauser, 38, an assistant basketball coach at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy; John Altobelli, 56, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California; his wife, Keri Altobelli, 46; their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Payton Chester, 13, who played on the academy's basketball teams; and her mother, Sarah Chester, 45.
Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker cry during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before an NBA basketball game against the Nuggets in Denver on Jan. 26.
Commuters with protective face masks wait to board a canal boat at Pratunam Pier in Bangkok on Jan. 30.
The outbreak of the new coronavirus was declared a global public health emergency on Thursday by the World Health Organization.
Excavators at the site of a new hospital being built to treat patients against the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 24.
China is rushing to build a new hospital in a staggering 10 days to treat patients at the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
A construction crew works on a fallen section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall that landed on trees on the Mexican side of the border in Mexicali, on Jan. 29. The newly installed panels fell over in high winds from Calexico, California, on Wednesday.
A surfer rides a wave with Mount Fuji in the background near Enoshima beach in Fujisawa, Japan, on Jan. 30. The venue will be used for Olympics sailing events.
A girl tries to chase away locusts from her family's farm in Katitika village, Kenya, on Jan. 24.
Desert locusts have swarmed into Kenya by the hundreds of millions from Somalia and Ethiopia, countries that haven't seen such numbers in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region.
Lev Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani associate with ties to Ukraine, looks at his phone as he waits in Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Capitol Hill on Jan. 29.
President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Jan. 27.
The White House released its long-promised Middle East peace plan Tuesday that, if implemented, would create a conditional path to statehood for Palestinians while recognizing Israeli sovereignty over a significant portion of the West Bank.
Children wear plastic bottles as makeshift masks while waiting to check into a flight at Capital Airport in Beijing on Jan. 30.
Nearly 99 percent of the 7,874 coronavirus diagnoses have been limited to China. As of Wednesday, the virus had sickened more than 7,700 people and killed 170.
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the Men's Singles Quarterfinal match of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 29.
Passengers watch a lion dance performance from the window of a train during the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 25.
A man walks past a mural by artists Muck Rock and Mr79lts of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.