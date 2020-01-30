The Week in Pictures: Jan. 23 - 30

Firefighters work at the scene of the helicopter crash where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020.

The other people who died in the crash were Ara Zobayan, 49, the pilot; Christina Mauser, 38, an assistant basketball coach at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy; John Altobelli, 56, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California; his wife, Keri Altobelli, 46; their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Payton Chester, 13, who played on the academy's basketball teams; and her mother, Sarah Chester, 45.