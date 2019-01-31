Image: CHINA-LIFESTYLE-WINTER-LUNAR-NEW YEAR

In Focus

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 24 - 31

A rescue operation in Brazil, a once-in-a-generation arctic blast, Roger Stone indicted and more.

 / Updated 13 PHOTOS
Image: Polar Vortex Brings Extreme Cold Temperatures To Chicago

Deep freeze

Ice covers Lake Michigan's shoreline on Jan. 30 in Chicago. 

A wave of frigid arctic air  that paralyzed the U.S. Midwest and caused at least a dozen deaths swept across the Northeast on Thursday but was expected to move along by the weekend, making way for warmer weather.

Photos: Polar vortex plunges vast swath of U.S. into deep freeze

Scott Olson / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: CHINA-LIFESTYLE-WINTER-LUNAR-NEW YEAR

Human hot pot

Guests sit inside a hot pot-shaped hot spring pool filled with fruits and vegetables on Jan. 27, at a hotel in Hangzhou, China, in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, or spring festival, which begins the first week of February. 

AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Havana tornado

A man takes a break from removing rubble from his home in the Regla neighborhood of Havana on Jan. 28.

A tornado and pounding rains smashed into the eastern part of Cuba's capital, toppling trees, bending power poles and flinging shards of metal roofing through the air as the storm cut a path of destruction across eastern Havana.

Ramon Espinosa / AP
  • Share
Image: A man touches a gravestone commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", in Jerusalem's Mount Zion

Holocaust memorial

A man touches a gravestone inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust," a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion, on Jan. 23.

The world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. 

Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Roger Stone

Defiant Roger Stone

Roger Stone walks out of federal court flashing a Richard Nixon-style double-V for victory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 25.

Stone, who started his career working for Richard Nixon and has a tattoo of Nixon on his back, was arrested in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. 

Lynne Sladky / AP
  • Share
Image: A steel worker of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at Europe's largest steel factory in Duisburg

German steel

A steel worker takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at ThyssenKrupp AG steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, on Jan. 28.

ThyssenKrupp is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting on Feb. 1.

 

Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4 months-old child as she waits for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico

Headed north

Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4-month-old child as she waits for a ride during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico, on Jan. 27.

Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-GERMANY-WEATHER

Forest road

Cars drive through a snow-covered forest near Cologne, Germany, on Jan. 30

Henning Kaiser / dpa via AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-BRAZIL-ACCIDENT-DAM-COLLAPSE

Dam collapse

Firefighters search for bodies two days after a dam collapsed at Vale SA's Corrego do Feijao iron-ore mine near Brumadinho, southeastern Brazil, on Jan. 27.

The collapsed dam buried mining facilities and nearby homes in the town of Brumadinho, killing dozens and leaving the community in shock.

 

Douglas Magno / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Waxwings Arrive In The UK For Winter

Berry in beak

A waxwing feeds on berries in London on Jan. 28.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

More cowbell

Revelers, called "Joaldunak," carry cowbells during a carnival between the Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, on Jan. 28.

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, residents of two Basque towns ring their cowbells to frighten off the devil and bring good luck to farmers.

 

Alvaro Barrientos / AP
  • Share
Image: A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States

Frozen river

A pedestrian stops to take a photo of the Chicago River filled with ice on Jan. 29 as bitter cold temperatures from a polar vortex descended on much of the upper Midwest.

Pinar Istek / Reuters
  • Share
Image: CUBA-WEATHER-TORNADO

Surveying the destruction

A resident cries after a tornado destroyed her house in the neighborhood of Regla, in Havana on Jan. 28. 

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 17 - 24

 

Adalberto Roque / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/13