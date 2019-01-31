In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 24 - 31
A rescue operation in Brazil, a once-in-a-generation arctic blast, Roger Stone indicted and more.
Deep freeze
Ice covers Lake Michigan's shoreline on Jan. 30 in Chicago.
A wave of frigid arctic air that paralyzed the U.S. Midwest and caused at least a dozen deaths swept across the Northeast on Thursday but was expected to move along by the weekend, making way for warmer weather.
Photos: Polar vortex plunges vast swath of U.S. into deep freeze
Human hot pot
Guests sit inside a hot pot-shaped hot spring pool filled with fruits and vegetables on Jan. 27, at a hotel in Hangzhou, China, in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, or spring festival, which begins the first week of February.
Havana tornado
A man takes a break from removing rubble from his home in the Regla neighborhood of Havana on Jan. 28.
A tornado and pounding rains smashed into the eastern part of Cuba's capital, toppling trees, bending power poles and flinging shards of metal roofing through the air as the storm cut a path of destruction across eastern Havana.
Holocaust memorial
A man touches a gravestone inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust," a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion, on Jan. 23.
The world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
Defiant Roger Stone
Roger Stone walks out of federal court flashing a Richard Nixon-style double-V for victory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 25.
Stone, who started his career working for Richard Nixon and has a tattoo of Nixon on his back, was arrested in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe.
German steel
A steel worker takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at ThyssenKrupp AG steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, on Jan. 28.
ThyssenKrupp is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting on Feb. 1.
Headed north
Migrant Marely Villatoro, 20, from Honduras, plays with her 4-month-old child as she waits for a ride during their journey towards the United States, in Tierra Blanca, Mexico, on Jan. 27.
Forest road
Cars drive through a snow-covered forest near Cologne, Germany, on Jan. 30
Dam collapse
Firefighters search for bodies two days after a dam collapsed at Vale SA's Corrego do Feijao iron-ore mine near Brumadinho, southeastern Brazil, on Jan. 27.
The collapsed dam buried mining facilities and nearby homes in the town of Brumadinho, killing dozens and leaving the community in shock.
Berry in beak
A waxwing feeds on berries in London on Jan. 28.
More cowbell
Revelers, called "Joaldunak," carry cowbells during a carnival between the Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, on Jan. 28.
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, residents of two Basque towns ring their cowbells to frighten off the devil and bring good luck to farmers.
Frozen river
A pedestrian stops to take a photo of the Chicago River filled with ice on Jan. 29 as bitter cold temperatures from a polar vortex descended on much of the upper Midwest.
Surveying the destruction
A resident cries after a tornado destroyed her house in the neighborhood of Regla, in Havana on Jan. 28.
