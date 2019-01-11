Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 3 - 10
President Trump addresses the nation, Clemson celebrates, snow blankets Athens and more
President Donald Trump salutes as he tours the U.S. border with Mexico in McAllen, Texas on Jan. 10.
Reviving a central tenet of his campaign for Republican candidates in last year’s midterm election, Trump charged that Democrats are embracing crime by refusing to fund the border wall.
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue cross a dune during the second stage of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on Jan. 8.
A demonstrator stands on a burning barricade in Paris on Jan. 5.
French security forces fired tear gas and flash-bang ammunition at protesters during a march through central Paris on Saturday as several thousand supporters of the "yellow vest" movement kept up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.
French gendarmes patrol the beach while a police helicopter flies over Oye-Plage, near Calais, northern France, on Jan. 9, during an operation to intercept migrants trying to cross the Channel.
The number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, rose to 504 last year, up from 13 in 2017.
An Elvis fan looks at his reflection in a train window at Central station in Sydney on Jan. 10, before boarding a train to the annual Elvis festival in the New South Wales town of Parkes.
Vehicles illuminate streets through snow covered houses in a suburb of Budapest, Hungary, on Jan. 9.
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office on Jan. 8 to make his case for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border as the partial government shutdown stretched into its third week.
Trump declared a "growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border" during the address Tuesday night.
Snow covers parts of the ancient Acropolis hill and Plaka, the tourist district of Athens, on Jan. 8.
Schools in Athens and many surrounding areas remained closed after snow blanketed the capital.
A woman collects incense sticks in a courtyard in the village of Quang Phu Cau on the outskirts of Hanoi on Jan. 3.
In Vietnam's 'incense village', hundreds of workers are hard at work dying, drying and whittling down bamboo bark to make the fragrant sticks ahead of the busy lunar new year holiday.
Sean Pollard of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his team's 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship, in Santa Clara, California on Jan. 7.
Kevin Spacey is escorted into court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Jan. 6.
A Massachusetts judge on Monday ordered Spacey to stay away from his accuser, during the actor's first courtroom appearance on a sex-abuse charge.
The Oscar winner, facing felony indecent assault and battery, showed no emotion during his 10-minute-long hearing before Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett.
Visitors walk next to ice sculptures during the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, on Jan. 7.
Orthodox Christians light candles in a church in Baku, Azerbaijan, during Christmas celebrations on Jan. 7.
People play ice hockey on the frozen "Lac des Tailleres" lake on the Jura mountain massif in La Brevine, Switzerland, on Jan. 4.
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 4.
A boy looks at the border wall as he walks on the beach in Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 7.