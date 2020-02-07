Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 30 - Feb. 6
A chaotic caucus in Iowa, a sizzling Super Bowl halftime show, Pelosi's State of the Union moment and more.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4, 2020.
Pelosi said Thursday that she felt “liberated” as she lashed out at Trump for the “falsehoods” she said he had spread in his State of the Union address and defended her decision to tear up a copy of his speech.
A man crosses an empty highway in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 3.
The number of people infected globally with the coronavirus rose to more than 28,200 and the death toll climbed past 560, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China, WHO said in its media briefing Thursday.
A woman wears a protective mask as she shops in a market in Beijing on Feb. 6.
The World Health Organization announced that it is asking the global community for $675 million in aid to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
A man waits for customers at a tea stall near Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 4.
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London on Jan. 31.
After 47 years of membership — and more than three years of political uncertainty, rancor and division — the United Kingdom officially left the European Union.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 6.
Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman. The study is important since NASA plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.
Shepherd brothers Mustafa Erbay and Baran Erbay feed one of their camels through a window in the Baskale district of Van, Turkey on Feb. 1.
Andrew Relmer and Joshua Werges count votes during the Republican caucus at Thoma Dairy Bar Cafe in Garnavillo, Iowa, on Feb. 3.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on Feb. 2.
Jennifer Lopez, who stars in the movie "Hustlers," demonstrates her pole dancing talents during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.
It was the 222nd career victory for the Chiefs' Andy Reid, who before Sunday had been the coach with the most wins without a championship in NFL history. The Chiefs hadn't been back to the title game since they won the fourth Super Bowl 50 years ago, in January 1970.
A young migrant reacts during clashes with riot police as refugees and migrants demonstrate outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, on Feb. 3.
Lakers forward LeBron James cries during the national anthem following a pre-game tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan 31.
A Joe Biden supporter waits for the results of the Iowa caucuses at a gathering in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 3.
The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday released partial results from Monday night's caucuses after a lengthy delay caused by a "coding issue" with an app used to report the data.
Officials in protective suits check on an elderly man who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 30.
President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "Trump acquitted" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Feb. 6.