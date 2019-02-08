In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 31 - Feb. 7
Patriots take another Super Bowl, Pelosi throws some shade, the pope visits the birthplace of Islam and more.
D-Day veteran
George Skipper, 95, poses at his home in the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a retirement home and nursing home for former members of the British Army, in London on Feb. 7.
Skipper landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944 and will be sailing to Normandy in June to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.
Super Bowl MVP
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates on the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP after tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards on 12 targets from quarterback Tom Brady.
Photos: Patriots' historic win was lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Blockade on the border
Containers placed by Venezuela's military forces block the Tienditas Bridge connecting Cucuta, Colombia and Tachira, Venezuela, on Feb. 6 ahead of an anticipated humanitarian aid shipment.
Roughly 40 countries around the world have backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who says he's assumed presidential powers as head of the opposition-led National Assembly and hopes to oust President Nicolas Maduro and restore democracy to Venezuela.
Guaido said humanitarian aid will begin flowing into the South American country despite Maduro's objections.
Donetsk duet
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in a destroyed house near their position on the front line in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 4.
Fighting between Ukraine and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014 and small-scale but deadly exchanges of fire are still frequent.
Alpine flight
A hot air balloon makes its way above Zell am See, Austria on Feb. 5.
Heading to Capitol
President Donald Trump departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 5.
Lunar New Year
A girl feeds pigeons outside a Chinese temple during Lunar New Year celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb. 5.
Brooklyn prison freeze
Catana Yehudah of the Bronx, cries as she hears the response of prisoners held inside the Metropolitan Detention Center on Feb. 3 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
The prison had been without heat, hot water, electricity and good sanitation for several days, including during the recent frigid weather. Yehudah has a brother who is serving 18 months at the prison for gun possession.
Journey north
Migrant Daniela Gordillo, 5, kisses her mother as they wait for a lift during their journey towards the United States, in Los Olivos, Mexico on Feb. 2.
Pelosi claps back
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claps alongside Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 5.
Historic visit
Pope Francis blesses a young girl as he arrives to lead Mass for an estimated 170,000 Catholics at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 5.
It was first visit to the Arabian Peninsula by a pontiff.
Feline on the field
A black cat stands on the pitch as it stopped play during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on Feb. 2.
Fans cheered for the cat as it tried to evade security.
Palace pose
People wear traditional clothes as they enjoy a Lunar New Year day at Gyeongbokgung Royal Palace on Feb. 5 in Seoul, South Korea.
Koreans travel from large cities to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holidays to pay respect to the spirits of their ancestors.
Lenin's winter hat
A worker clears snow next to the snow-covered statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin at the Lenin Hut Museum outside St. Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 4.
Another cyclone caused a week of snowfall in St. Petersburg.
Snowy transfer
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive to board Air Force One as they depart for West Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Feb. 1.
Number six!
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl Victory Parade on Feb. 5 in Boston.
Brady won his sixth Super Bowl with the Patriots.