The Week in Pictures: Jan. 4 - 11

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores the game winning touchdown in overtime during the College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Jan. 8, in Atlanta.

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had played mostly mop-up duty this season, came off the bench to spark a comeback and threw the 41-yard touchdown to Smith that gave No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia.

This is the Crimson Tide’s fifth national championship since 2009 under coach Nick Saban.