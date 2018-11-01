Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
News
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 4 - 11
Mudslides sweep through Southern California, Alabama rolls Tide at playoff, an orangutan's toothy grin, and more.
A church and the remains of an ancient village rise above the surface of the Sau reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, Spain on Jan. 11, 2018. The reservoir, built in the early 1960s, submerged the San Roman de Sau village and its 11th century Romanesque church. Its water levels are now so low that the ruins of buildings have become visible.
Thom Meyers, 67, trudges with a cane through snow covered streets on Jan. 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A "bomb cyclone" winter storm has caused every East Coast state, from Maine to Florida, to declare at least one weather advisory, winter storm watch, winter storm warning or blizzard warning.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores the game winning touchdown in overtime during the College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Jan. 8, in Atlanta.
Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had played mostly mop-up duty this season, came off the bench to spark a comeback and threw the 41-yard touchdown to Smith that gave No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia.
This is the Crimson Tide’s fifth national championship since 2009 under coach Nick Saban.
Julio Dominguez Lozara, 33, watches his daughter Cynthia, 7, and her two sisters play with Three Kings Day gifts in the tent camp where they are living outside their apartment that was damaged in the September earthquake in Mexico City, on Jan. 6.
In Mexico, it is customary for people to give gifts on Three Kings Day, rather than Christmas day. According to Christian tradition, Jan. 6 marks the arrival of three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus.
Photos: Faithful hold parades, dip in icy waters to ring in Three Kings Day
Boulders from a mudslide surround a damaged home on Glen Oaks Road in Montecito, California on Jan. 10.
Hundreds of rescue workers slogged through knee-deep ooze and used long poles to probe for bodies Thursday as the search dragged on for victims of the mudslides that slammed this wealthy coastal town. Seventeen people were confirmed dead and eight others were missing.
Photos: Rivers of mud sweep through wildfire burn areas in California
Firefighters rescue 14-year-old Lauren Cantin after she was trapped inside a destroyed home in Montecito on Jan. 9.
She was discovered when firefighters using dogs in the search heard a scream.
Using the jaws of life and other tools, rescuers sheared off debris from around Cantin. They worked for over six hours before freeing her Tuesday morning.
Ford's Czech driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Jan Tomanek, left, and Mini's Finnish driver Mikko Hirvonen and German co-driver Andreas Schulz ride through the dunes of Tanaca during the 2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5 between San Juan De Marcona and Arequipa in Peru, on Jan. 10.
The race will continue through Bolivia and ends in Argentina on Jan. 20.
Photos: Dakar Rally: Rugged racers cross desert and dune in South America
Khansa, an 8-month-old critically endangered Bornean orangutan, shows off it's two front-teeth, at the Singapore Zoo on Jan. 11 in Singapore. The Singapore Zoo is active with its breeding programs as part of its wildlife preservation efforts. This is the Zoo's 46th successful orangutan birth.
Children pose next to a cardboard cut-out of Thailand's Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-ocha at the government house in Bangkok on Jan. 8.
Thailand’s prime minister evaded journalists’ questions on Monday by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself and telling the reporters to quiz it instead of him.
Chan-ocha then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock-up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughter from the Government House press pack.
Members of the White Helmets dig out a man trapped in rubble following airstrikes in Saqba, the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus, Syria on Jan 9.
Eastern Ghouta is the last big stronghold of rebels fighting the Syrian government in the suburbs of Damascus and has been besieged for years. The United Nations estimates the area is home to 400,000 civilians and says food and medical supplies have run low.
Photos: Syrians pulled from rubble of besieged city outside Damascus
A father mourns over the body of his 2-year-old son after he died from a shellblast in Douma on Jan. 8. The family had left their home in the village of Kafr Batna on Monday for a market in a nearby village, seeking food for their malnourished children, but a mortar shell landed close to them, instantly killing the boy.
Photos: Children among the injured in besieged Damascus suburb
Members of the South Korea delegation, right, shake hands with members of the North Korean delegation during their meeting at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on Jan. 9.
North and South Korea began their first official talks in more than two years on Jan. 9, focusing on the forthcoming Winter Olympics after months of tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
A person walks along a frozen section of Long Island Sound as temperatures continued to stay below freezing in much of the Northeast on Jan. 7 in Westport, Connecticut.
Following a heavy snowfall, much of New England experienced Arctic like weather conditions with temperatures plunging well below freezing.
A fox walks through a cemetery at dusk on Jan. 10 in Bath, England. Although the number of foxes in the U.K. is actually on the decline, according to a recent study the number of urban foxes in England has quadrupled in the past 20 years with an estimated 150,000 foxes in England, or about one for every 300 urban residents.
Air Force One with President Donald Trump takes off from Andrews Air Force Base Jan. 8 in Maryland.