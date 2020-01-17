Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 9-16
A locust invasion, Serena's Australian victory, protests in Iran and more.
Lightning strikes over Batangas as Taal volcano erupts in the Philippines, on Jan. 12, 2020.
The small volcano south of the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting thousands of people to flee and officials to shut Manila's international airport.
House managers hand-deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 15.
The articles were adopted by the House in December. Just before they transmitted the articles, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed them in a historic engrossment ceremony.
Protesters hold flowers in remembrance of the Ukrainian plane crash victims, during a demonstration in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 11.
A group of protesters demanded Saturday that the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, step down after the government said its military had, by mistake, shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.
A man rides a boat in the Dal Lake during a snowfall in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Jan. 13.
Migrants rescued off the Libyan coast stand on the deck of the Open Arms rescue vessel as the ship enters a port in Sicily, Italy, on Jan. 15.
Ahmed Ibrahim tries to fend off desert locusts as they swarm his khat farm on the outskirt of Jijiga, Ethiopia, on Jan. 12.
Orphaned kangaroos and wallaby joeys sit in a cart while being treated at Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, on Jan. 15.
The animals were orphaned by road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions.
Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia after defeating Jessica Pegula during their women's singles final match at the Auckland Classic tournament in Australia on Jan. 12.
Residents walk in the village of Laurel, in southern Philippines, as Taal volcano continues to spew ash on Jan. 14.
A U.S. soldier looks at the damage at Ain al-Asad military airbase housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition on Jan. 13.
Iran launched a wave of missiles at the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.
A young boy runs with a Lebanese flag as smoke billows from burning tires during a demonstration on the northern outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, on Jan. 14.
Lebanese protesters resumed blocking major highways in what they said would be a "week of wrath" demanding an end to a nearly three-month political vacuum.
A boy cries inside a car following government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, on Jan. 15.
Syrian government warplanes struck a market and an industrial area Wednesday in the last territory in the hands of rebel groups in the country's northwest.
Women protest in front of New York criminal court during Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial on Jan. 10.
The demonstrators were inspired by the Chilean feminist group Las Tesis.
Residents watch Taal volcano erupt in Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, on Jan. 12.
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 2- 9