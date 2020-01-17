Image:

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 9-16

A locust invasion, Serena's Australian victory, protests in Iran and more.

/ 14 PHOTOS
Image:

Lightning strikes over Batangas as Taal volcano erupts in the Philippines, on Jan. 12, 2020.

The small volcano south of the Philippine capital that draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting thousands of people to flee and officials to shut Manila's international airport.

Domcar C. Lagto / Sipa USA via AP
  • Share
Image:

House managers hand-deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 15. 

The articles were adopted by the House in December. Just before they transmitted the articles, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed them in a historic engrossment ceremony.

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Protesters hold flowers in remembrance of the Ukrainian plane crash victims, during a demonstration in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 11. 

A group of protesters demanded Saturday that the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, step down after the government said its military had, by mistake, shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

AP
  • Share
Image:

A man rides a boat in the Dal Lake during a snowfall in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Jan. 13.

Tauseef Mustafa / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Migrants rescued off the Libyan coast stand on the deck of the Open Arms rescue vessel as the ship enters a port in Sicily, Italy, on Jan. 15.

Santi Palacios / AP
  • Share
Image:

Ahmed Ibrahim tries to fend off desert locusts as they swarm his khat farm on the outskirt of Jijiga, Ethiopia, on Jan. 12.

Guilia Paravicini / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Kangaroo and wallaby joeys that have been orphaned due to a mixture of road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions are seen in a cart as they are treated at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah

Orphaned kangaroos and wallaby joeys sit in a cart while being treated at Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, on Jan. 15.

The animals were orphaned by road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions.

Darren England / AAP Image/ Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia after defeating Jessica Pegula during their women's singles final match at the Auckland Classic tournament in Australia on Jan. 12.

Michael Bradley / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Residents walk in the village of Laurel, in southern Philippines, as Taal volcano continues to spew ash on Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP
  • Share
Image:

A U.S. soldier looks at the damage at Ain al-Asad military airbase housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition on Jan. 13.

Iran launched a wave of missiles at the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

Ayman Henna / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A young boy runs with a Lebanese flag as smoke billows from burning tires during a demonstration on the northern outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, on Jan. 14.

Lebanese protesters resumed blocking major highways in what they said would be a "week of wrath" demanding an end to a nearly three-month political vacuum.

Joseph Eid / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A boy cries inside a car following government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, on Jan. 15.

Syrian government warplanes struck a market and an industrial area Wednesday in the last territory in the hands of rebel groups in the country's northwest.

Ghaith Alsayed / AP
  • Share
Image: Harvey Weinstein Trial Continues In New York

Women protest in front of New York criminal court during Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial on Jan. 10.

The demonstrators were inspired by the Chilean feminist group Las Tesis.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Residents watch Taal volcano erupt in Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, on Jan. 12.

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 2- 9

 

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images
  • Share
1/14