Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: July 11 - 18
A power outage in New York, the moon landing remembered, a "flying soldier" and more.
"Flying soldier"
Zapata CEO Franky Zapata swishes in the air on a flyboard, a jet-powered hoverboard, before the start of the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 14, 2019.
Rotor wash
ABC White House corespondent Karen Travers holds her children, Maeve Anderson, 6, from left, Kelly Anderson, 3, and Mathew Anderson, 3, as Marine One departs from the South Lawn of the White House on July 17.
Unrest in Puerto Rico
Rapper Bad Bunny waves a Puerto Rican flag during a massive protest calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in Old San Juan on July 17.
Thousands have been protesting urging for Rosselló's resignation in the wake of corruption investigations and the leaking of 889 pages of a private chat between the governor and some of his officials and close associates. The messages included profanity-laced, misogynistic and homophobic comments as well as barbed and cynical remarks about different topics, including the deaths following Hurricane Maria.
The Squad fires back
Rep. Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, speaks as fellow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York hold a press conference at the Capitol on July 15 to address President Trump's weekend tweet.
Trump tweeted that progressive Democratic congresswomen should "go back" and fix the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley were all born in the United States; Omar arrived in the U.S. from Somalia as a child.
Volcano festival
People try to catch offerings thrown off the summit of Mount Bromo volcano by Tengger tribe members and local tourists in Probolinggo, Indonesia, during the Yadnya Kasada Festival on July 18.
During the festival, Tenggerese climb Mount Bromo, an active volcano, and seek the blessing of a deity by presenting offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items.
After Barry
A couple strolls down Lakeshore Drive along Lake Pontchartrain after flooding in the wake of Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, on July 13.
Even though Barry didn't unleash catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside Monday.
No charges
Protesters mark the five year anniversary of Eric Garner's death in New York on July 17.
The Justice Department on Tuesday concluded its five-year investigation and will not bring civil rights or criminal charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was seen in the video with his arm around Garner's neck.
Chicago gator captured
Florida alligator expert Frank Robb holds an alligator that had been prowling Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon on July 16.
The alligator, dubbed "Chance the Snapper," was captured early Tuesday morning after a weeklong search.
Midtown blackout
Pedestrians walk past Radio City Music Hall during a major power outage that impacted an estimated 72,000 customers, mostly in Manhattan's midtown and Upper West Side on July 13.
No nightlife
A large section of Manhattan's Upper West Side and Midtown neighborhoods sit in darkness during a partial blackout on July 13.
A preliminary investigation from Con Edison found that a relay system substation designed to detect electrical faults failed to isolate a faulted 13,000-volt distribution cable at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.
Out-of-water experience
A swimmer from Japan competes in the Women's Team Free Combination Preliminary event during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 18.
Wimbledon triumph
Serbia's Novak Djokovic raises his trophy after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles final at Wimbledon on July 14.
For nearly five tight, tense hours, Djokovic and Federer traded the lead, playing until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker settled their memorable Wimbledon final.
Sheep trek
Sheep arrive at the Trocadero facing the Eiffel Tower during an urban transhumance in Paris on July 17.
The shepherds of Seine-Saint-Denis and their herd began eleven days of transhumance from the basilica of Saint-Denis to the center of Paris on July 6.
The Moon remembers
The moon is visible through clouds as an image of a 363-foot Saturn V rocket is projected on the east face of the Washington Monument on July 17 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
