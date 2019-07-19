Rapper Bad Bunny waves a Puerto Rican flag during a massive protest calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in Old San Juan on July 17.

Thousands have been protesting urging for Rosselló's resignation in the wake of corruption investigations and the leaking of 889 pages of a private chat between the governor and some of his officials and close associates. The messages included profanity-laced, misogynistic and homophobic comments as well as barbed and cynical remarks about different topics, including the deaths following Hurricane Maria.