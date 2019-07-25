Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: July 18-25
Heat waves roil Europe and the U.S., Robert Mueller answers questions, Puerto Rico's governor resigns and more.
A demonstrator participates in a march the day after Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation in San Juan on July 25, 2019.
Rosselló announced his resignation Wednesday days after demonstrators at the island's largest protest in recent history called for his ouster over a scandal involving leaked private chats, as well as corruption investigations and arrests.
Protesters celebrate outside the governor's mansion in San Juan on July 25.
Rosselló's resignation, effective Aug. 2, came late Wednesday night on a recorded video published on Facebook.
People stand in line to dive into the sea pool in Saint-Malo, France, during a heatwave on July 23.
Robert Mueller testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election" in Washington on July 24.
A salmon leaps out of a vessel used to transport salmon up the Fraser River near Big Bar, west of Clinton, Canada, on July 24.
A rock slide has narrowed the river, creating a five-meter waterfall that is preventing many migrating salmon from getting through to spawning grounds.
A cat disrupts a play during the second half of a match between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on July 24.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new Prime Minister, in London on July 24.
People enjoy the fountain at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York during a heatwave on July 21.
Camels at a farm in Adhen Village, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, on July 16.
Arborists remove a downed tree in Collingswood, New Jersey, on July 23.
Crews were working to restore electricity for hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey after powerful storms blew across the state the previous day.
Pittsburgh police officer Reggie Eiland presents a flag to Officer Hall's fiancee Angel Warren, during the burial service for Hall on July 23 at Homewood Cemetery in Point Breeze, Pennsylvania.
Officer Hall, Eiland's partner, was off duty when he was shot in Homewood July 14, and died from his injuries on July 17.
A villager shouts for help as a wildfire approaches a house at Casas da Ribeira village in Macao, central Portugal, on July 21.
Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, smiles as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks by at the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on July 23.
The Senate later voted on HR 1327: Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act. Congress passed the bill to make sure the 9/11 victims compensation fund does not run out.
Boxing fans celebrate after Manny Pacquiao won the WBA Welterweight fight against Keith Thurman of the U.S. during a live public viewing of the match in Marikina, Philippines, on July 21.
Stranded whales on the Longufjorur beach in the Snaefellsnes peninsula area in north-western Iceland on July 18.
About fifty pilot whales were stranded on an Icelandic beach, a frequent but rarely fatal phenomenon which scientists say remains unexplained.
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her 6-year old son Anthony as a member of the Mexican National Guard blocks them from crossing into the United States, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on July 22.
“The woman begged and pleaded with the National Guard to let them cross ... she wanted to cross to give a better future” to her young son, Reuters photographer Jose Luis Gonzalez said. The soldier said he was only following orders, according to Gonzalez.
Residents walk outside during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 22.