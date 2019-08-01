Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: July 25 - Aug. 1
Seesaws on the U.S.-Mexico border, a locust invasion in Yemen, Justin Trudeau visits a gay bar and more.
Former Vice President Joe Biden waves flanked by Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Kamala Harris of California before the start of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit on July 31, 2019.
Booker and Harris — the two black candidates in the crowded 2020 Democratic field — teamed up to prosecute Biden's record on health, race and criminal justice while others joined the pile on Wednesday.
Activists hold up their mobile phone lights on July 29 in front of India Gate monument in New Delhi during a solidarity rally for a teenager who has accused a state lawmaker of rape.
Protesters stepped up demands on Tuesday for India's ruling party to sack the lawmaker, holding several demonstrations just days after the accuser was critically injured in a highway collision.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehends a migrant who attempted to avoid capture after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, on July 31.
A wildlife photographer captured this photo of a sea lion accidentally caught in the mouth of a humpback whale in Monterey Bay, California, on July 30.
Policemen take away an injured man attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong on July 31.
A wave of protests that began in late April have plunged the former British colony into its biggest political crisis since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
A man standing on a rooftop tries to catch locusts as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on July 28.
Mourners attend a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, on July 29.
The gunman who killed three people and wounded a dozen more at the festival in Northern California was a 19-year-old who had recently waded into the world of white supremacy.
An iceberg floats in Disko Bay behind houses during unseasonably warm weather in Ilulissat, Greenland, on July 30.
The Sahara heat wave that recently sent temperatures to record levels in parts of Europe is arriving in Greenland.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a chicken during his visit to a local farm to rally support for his post-Brexit farming plans at Shervington Farm, in St. Brides Wentlooge near Newport, south Wales, on July 30.
Cyclists ride through the Louvre museum's courtyard during the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris on July 28.
Egan Bernal, 22, became the first Colombian to win the race and the youngest champion of the post-World War II era.
Bert, a black-capped Capuchin monkey, leans into the coming turn as he rides Luna, a German shepherd in the Banana Derby during the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock, Illinois, on July 30.
A woman is carried in a coffin by relatives during the annual "Procession of the Shrouds" to celebrate Saint Martha "the Saint of resurrection" in the village of Santa Marta de Ribarteme, northwestern Spain, near Nieves, on July 29.
Relatives carry in a coffin loved ones who escaped death in a thankful gesture for having survived.
Justin Trudeau, the first sitting Canadian prime minister to visit a gay bar, greets patrons at the Fountainhead Pub in downtown Vancouver, Canada, on July 29.
"Vancouver is gearing up for #Pride weekend right now, but the spirit of pride and inclusivity is strong here all year long!" Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to the folks at @fountainheadVAN for the warm welcome today."
President Donald Trump signs a bill on July 29 ensuring that a fund to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks never runs out of money.
"Today we come together as one nation to support our Sept. 11 heroes, to care for their families and to renew our eternal vow, never ever forget,” Trump said.
Athletes compete in the swim portion of the Ironman Canada & Iroman Canada 70.3 events in Whistler, Canada, on July 28.
Children and a man play on seesaws created by two professors between the border fence that divides Mexico from the United States in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico, on July 28.
Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an assistant professor at San José State University in California, came up with the idea for a "Teetertotter Wall" in 2009 to allow children in both countries to play with each other.
Orthodox nuns participate in a religious procession during the celebration of the 1031st anniversary of the Christianisation of Kievan Rus, in Kiev, Ukraine, on July 27.
Kievan Rus was a loose federation of East Slavic and Finnic peoples in Europe from the late 9th to the mid-13th century.
A little girl holds her dog outside the Cathedral of Havana, in Cuba, on July 26.
A woman floats on an air mattress in Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo park in Cloyne, Canada, on July 29.