The Week in Pictures: July 26 - Aug. 2

Firefighters try to control a back burn as the Carr Fire continues to spread near Redding, California, on July 31.

The Carr Fire, in Shasta County north of Sacramento, is the largest of many wildfires burning across California.

Six people, including two firefighters, have died and the fire has destroyed 1,058 homes and nearly 500 other buildings, including barns and warehouses.

Photos: Wildfires rip through California towns