Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: July 4 - 11
Team U.S.A. brings home the Women's World Cup trophy, earthquakes rattle California, an alligator surprises Chicago, and more.
Cyclists ride in the countryside during the third stage of the Tour de France race between Binche and Epernay, Belgium, on July 8, 2019.
Terrian Jones carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother through floodwaters in New Orleans on July 10.
Residents across Gulf Coast states Thursday braced for tropical storm Barry — and potential hurricane — that'll bring high winds and torrential rains.
A woman waits for the start of a funeral at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, on July 11.
The remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried 24 years after Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
Revelers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 7.
A wild cow leaps over participants during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 9.
A visitor tries to orientate herself inside a fog-filled room called "Your blind passenger" at the "Olafur Eliasson: In real life" exhibition at the Tate Modern Gallery in London on July 9.
The museum has brought together around 40 works of Eliasson spanning the last three decades, and are on display from July 11, 2019 until January 5, 2020.
An employee cleans an aisle of bottles scattered on the floor in a convenience store, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, on July 6.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California on the Fourth of July, a precursor to an even bigger one, a 7.1-magnitude quake the following night.
Chimene Jackson kisses her husband Johnnie shortly after dawn outside her parents' home in Trona, California, on July 8.
Their home became uninhabitable following the earthquake.
A common tern shadows another carrying fish plucked from Casco Bay in Portland, Maine, on July 10.
People bathe in a decommissioned city bus named "le bus piscine", an artwork by the French artist Benedetto Bufalino in Gosnay near Bethune, France on July 10.
A man looks out the window of a building covered with rainbow flags during the annual Pride Parade in London on July 6.
An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on July 9, in Chicago.
A member of the Chicago Herpetological Society, who only describes himself as "Alligator Bob," said in an interview with Chicago's Animal Care and Control that they set up three traps containing a chicken, a rat and fish to try and lure the alligator.
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis after scoring the U.S. team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match against The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7.
Whale sculptures made from plastic waste recovered from the ocean on display at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, on July 9.
The temporary installation by Greenpeace is part of the international environmental movement Plastic Free July.
People gather around a wooden sculpture of Melania Trump near the First Lady's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on July 5.
Commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey and carved with a chainsaw by local folk artist Ales Zupevc, the statue serves as a - perhaps wry - accompaniment to Downey’s exhibition in the capital Ljubljana exploring Melania’s roots in the small Alpine country.
Although the statue’s face is rough-hewn and unrecognizable, the figure is shown clothed in the pale blue wraparound coat that Melania wore at PresidentTrump’s inauguration.
A newly-born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, on July 8.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event during Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4.
Photos: Americans across the nation celebrate Fourth of July
A woman photographs fireworks from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on July 4.
The Women's World Cup soccer champions pose with their trophy at City Hall during a ticker-tape parade to celebrate their World Cup victory in New York on July 10.
Photos: Women's World Cup soccer champions parade through Canyon of Heroes