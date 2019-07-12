Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: July 4 - 11
Team USA brings home the trophy, earthquakes rattle California, an alligator surprises Chicago and more.
Tour underway
Cyclists ride in the countryside during the third stage of the three-week Tour de France between Binche and Epernay, Belgium, on July 8, 2019.
New Orleans flooding
Terrian Jones carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother through floodwaters in New Orleans on July 10.
Water-logged Louisiana and residents across Gulf Coast states Thursday braced for tropical storm Barry — and potential hurricane — that'll bring high winds and torrential rains.
Still burying their dead
A woman waits for the start of a funeral in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, on July 11.
The remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried 24 years after Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
Running of the bulls
Revelers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 7.
Leaping cow
A wild cow jumps over participants at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 9.
Blinding fog
A visitor tries to orientate herself inside a fog-filled room called "Your blind passenger" at the "Olafur Eliasson: In real life" exhibition at the Tate Modern Gallery in London on July 9.
The museum has brought together around 40 works of Eliasson spanning the last three decades.
Quake debris
An employee cleans an aisle of bottles scattered on the floor in a convenience store, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, on July 6.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California on the Fourth of July, a precursor to an even bigger one, a 7.1-magnitude quake the following night.
Sleeping outside
Chimene Jackson kisses her husband Johnnie shortly after dawn outside her parents' home in Trona, California, on July 8.
The house suffered structural damage during the earthquake and firefighters told them a stronger earthquake could cause the house to collapse.
Close flying
A common tern shadows another carrying fish plucked from Casco Bay in Portland, Maine, on July 10.
Bus pool
People bathe in a decommissioned city bus transformed into a pool by French artist Benedetto Bufalino in Gosnay, France, on July 10.
London pride
A man looks out the window of a building covered with rainbow flags during the annual Pride Parade in London on July 6.
Windy City gator
An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on July 9 in Chicago.
A member of the Chicago Herpetological Society, who only describes himself as "Alligator Bob," said in an interview with Chicago's Animal Care and Control that they set up three traps containing a chicken, a rat and fish to try and lure the alligator.
Bob said they believe the alligator was raised as a pet and then dumped into the lagoon.
Signature pose
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with teammates Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis, left, after scoring the U.S. team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match against The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7.
The U.S. women's team won their fourth World Cup title, defeating the Netherlands, 2-0.
Swimming in trash
Whale sculptures made from plastic waste recovered from the ocean on display at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, on July 9.
The temporary installation by Greenpeace is part of the international environmental movement Plastic Free July.
Wooden first lady
People gather around a wooden sculpture of Melania Trump near the first lady's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on July 5.
Commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey and carved with a chainsaw by local folk artist Ales Zupevc, the statue serves as an accompaniment to Downey’s exhibition in the capital Ljubljana exploring Melania’s roots in the small Alpine country.
Although the statue’s face is rough-hewn and unrecognizable, the figure is shown clothed in the pale blue wraparound coat that Melania wore at President Trump’s inauguration.
Jumping cub
A newborn Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, on July 8.
Angels overhead
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flypast at the "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4.
Rocket's red glare
A woman photographs fireworks from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on July 4.
World Cup heroes
The Women's World Cup soccer champions pose with their trophy at City Hall during a ticker-tape parade in New York on July 10.
