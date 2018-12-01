Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: July 5 - 12
NATO leaders look up, up, and away, Pamplona bulls on the run, World Cup dreams dashed, and more.
Festival fanfare
Revelers run with bulls through a narrow street on the second day of the San Fermin festival on July 7, 2018 in Pamplona, Spain. The 930-yard course leads to the city's bullring, where the bullfights, or corridas, are held.
Photos: Bulls chase daredevils through Pamplona's narrow streets
Up, up and away
World leaders attend the opening ceremony of the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11. NATO leaders pledged Thursday to stand united against foes like Russia despite a tumultuous summit that saw U.S. President Donald Trump rip into his allies for failing to boost defense spending.
Trump launched into the two-day summit in Brussels by berating Germany, among others. Still, by the time it was over he was ebullient, saying that European allies and Canada had "really stepped up their commitment" — and intimating that his relentless hectoring had forced other allies to spend more than NATO's long-term goal of 2 percent of GDP on defense.
Red hot chili peppers
A contestant lays in a pool of red chilies as he takes part in a chili eating competition in Ningxiang, China, on July 8.
Smoke on the water
Firefighters battle flames on fishing boats at Benoa harbor in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on July 9.
Housetop rescue
People wait to be rescued from a house almost submerged in floodwaters in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, Japan, on July 7. More than 7,000 people were still in evacuation shelters and many more were struggling with basic needs Thursday after severe flooding and landslides last week in western Japan that caused at least 200 deaths.
Motorcycle marvel
Travis Pastrana jumps the fountain at Caesars Palace on a motorcycle in Las Vegas on July 8. Pastrana recreated three of Evel Knievel's iconic motorcycle jumps on Sunday, including the leap over the fountains of Caesars Palace that left Knievel with multiple fractures and a severe concussion.
What's the score?
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 7. Croatia defeated the host country Russia with a 4-3 shootout victory following a 2-2 draw.
Wildfire's path
The sun rises behind a home leveled by the Holiday fire in Goleta, California, on July 7, where a small but destructive fire burned during the weekend. An assessment of the burn area found that 13 single-family homes were destroyed, three homes were damaged, and 15 barns, workshops and sheds were lost.
France heads to finals
People celebrate along the Champs Elysees avenue, leading to the Arc de Triomphe, after the World Cup semifinal match between France and Belgium on July 10 in Paris. France advanced to the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 win over Belgium on Tuesday.
Tears for England
England fans console each other following the World Cup semifinal match against Croatia on July 11 in London. The country appeared to be heading to its first final since 1966, after scoring five minutes into the game, but Croatia surprised with a 2-1 victory with goals in the 68th and 109th minutes.
Rumors fly
Villagers inspecting a house damaged in a gun battle, flee after hearing rumors of Indian army soldiers returning back to the site in the Kashmiri village of Kundalan on July 10. Government forces fired at protesters Tuesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing a teenage boy and wounding at least 120 more who had been trying to reach the site of a gun battle in which soldiers killed two rebels.
Family funeral
Relatives hold a funeral for 10 family members killed in last month's deadly eruption of the Volcano of Fire, in Alotenango, Guatemala, on July 11. The country's disaster agency this week said 332 people are officially missing from the June 3 eruption, which sent superheated flows raging through small villages. Eighty-five of those bodies have been identified.
Resting at the scene
Turkish soldiers rest at the site of a train accident in Tekirdag, Turkey, on July 9. A passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey, killing two dozen people and injuring more than 300 others.
Landslide victim
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim killed by a landslide following heavy rains in Kumano, Japan, on July 9. The disastrously heavy rainfall caused damage over a widespread area, more than 700 houses were destroyed or damaged, and more than 23,000 were flooded.
Photos: Deadly landslides and flooding in Japan after torrential rains
Hollywood fire
Firefighters battle a blaze on the hillsides of Griffith Park near the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on July 10. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the famous Griffith Observatory and its surrounding park because of the brush fire.
Tenerife tradition
Men unload a statue of the Virgin del Carmen after its journey to Puerto de la Cruz on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on July 10. Each year, residents carry the statue from its chapel to a small beach in the fishing habor. At the beach, the fishermen place the statue on a decorated boat and the statue sails along the coast.
Belfast boys
Young band members throw their batons in the air during the annual 12th of July march in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 12. The marches across the province celebrate King William of Orange's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
Floodwaters rescue
Firefighters rescue a stranded woman on a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Chengdu, China, on July 11.
Explosion's aftermath
The aftermath of a gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, on July 11. A massive natural gas explosion left one firefighter dead and five others hospitalized. A gas leak was reported after a contractor struck a natural gas main and an evacuation was underway when the blast happened.
Flying bull
Revelers protect themselves as a calf jumps over them in the bullring on the fourth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10.