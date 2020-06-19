Watch live: White House holds press briefing
Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Atlanta's anguish and Dreamers' relief

Landmark Supreme Court rulings, a hug tunnel, workouts in plastic cubes and more.

Image: U.S. Supreme Court rules that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation in Washington

Washington, D.C.

While holding a Pride Flag, Joseph Fons runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation on June 15.

Tom Brenner / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-RACISM-SHOOTING

Georgia

A woman protests outside a Wendy's restaurant on June 15, three days after Rayshard Brooks was shot by police in the restaurant parking lot in Atlanta. 

The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the shooting sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy's where he was shot and killed by police officers, in Atlanta

Georgia

Visitors take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks at the burned Wendy's where he was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on June 17.

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Image: Headstone Of Enslaved African Man Vandalised In Bristol

Britain

The smashed headstone of Scipio Africanus, an African man who was enslaved in the 18th Century, at St. Mary's Churchyard on June 18 in Bristol, England.

A local councilor believes the headstone was vandalized as a retaliatory act following the toppling of a statue honoring Edward Colston, an English merchant and slave trader from Bristol.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-SHEFFIELD UNITED

Britain

Aston Villa's English striker Keinan Davis and others take a knee in suport of the Black Lives Matter movement during an English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England on June 17.

The Premier League made its eagerly anticipated return Thursday after 100 days in lockdown, but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Shaun Botterhill / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

New York

People drink outside a bar in Manhattan's East Village on June 12.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is frustrated by "rampant" violations of reopening guidelines -- and he's threatening to roll back the progress if local governments don't effectively enforce the rules.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters
Demonstrators rally in support of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in San Diego on June 18.

California

Demonstrators rally in support of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in San Diego on June 18. The Supreme Court dealt President Donald Trump's anti-immigration efforts a fresh blow Thursday when it rejected his cancellation of a program protecting 700,000 "Dreamers," undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.
Sandy Huffaker / AFP via Getty Images
Image:

Germany

A man and a woman enjoy the beautiful weather at Lake Langwieder in Munich on June 18.

Sven Hoppe / dpa via AP
Image: Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home

Britain

Merlin Coles, 3, watches a Royal Ascot horserace at his home while sitting on his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, in Bere Regis, England, as racing resumed behind closed doors on June 17.

Paul Childs / Reuters
Image: The Tunel do Abraco (Hug Tunnel) at the Geriatric Clinic Tres Figueiras Amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Brazil

A mother and daughter hug through plastic at the Geriatric Clinic Três Figueiras on June 16 in Gravatai, Brazil.

The clinic created the Tunel do Abraco, or hug tunnel, for residents to physically connect with relatives after more than 70 days apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucas Uebel / Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Trump signs executive order on police reform at the White House in Washington

Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 16.

Leah Millis / Reuters
Image: Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta

Georgia

Two protesters speak with a State Patrol officer on June 13 after blocking a freeway in Atlanta during a rally against racial inequality and the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. 

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Image:

Georgia

Chassidy Evans, the niece of Rayshard Brooks, is comforted at a news conference held by Brooks' family on June 15 in Atlanta.

Ron Harris / AP
Image: Black Lives Matter protest in London

Britain

Black Lives Matter protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety in London on June 13.

Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez said the man being carried had injuries to his face, and Reuters journalists at the scene said he had been beaten in a skirmish with anti-racism protesters.

British media identified the Black man as Patrick Hutchinson, a personal trainer. On his social media account, he wrote: "We saved a life today."

Dylan Martinez / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-US-HEALTH-VIRUS-GYM-REOPENING

California

People work out in pods surrounded by plastic sheets at Inspire South Bay Fitness on June 15 in Redondo Beach as the gym reopened under California's Phase 3 guidelines.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Spain

Two children stand near a closed swing set in Barcelona on June 15.

Borders opened up across Europe on Monday but many restrictions persist after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March.

Emilio Morenatti / AP
Image: *** BESTPIX *** President Trump Speaks At West Point Graduation Ceremony

New York

West Point graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremonies on June 13. 

President Donald Trump addressed the graduating class of 1,107 cadets during a socially-distanced ceremony held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

John Minchillo / Pool via Getty Images
Image:

Pennsylvania

Police are reflected in the glass wall of a bus stop at a demonstration calling for the defunding of the police department on June 13 in Philadelphia.

David Goldman / AP
Image: Tiffany Munroe waves a Pride flag during a rally to call attention to violence against transgender people of color in Brooklyn on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times)

New York

Tiffany Munroe waves a Pride flag during a rally to call attention to violence against transgender people of color in Brooklyn on June 14.

Demetrius Freeman / The New York Times via Redux Pictures
