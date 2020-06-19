Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Atlanta's anguish and Dreamers' relief
Landmark Supreme Court rulings, a hug tunnel, workouts in plastic cubes and more.
Washington, D.C.
While holding a Pride Flag, Joseph Fons runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation on June 15.
Georgia
A woman protests outside a Wendy's restaurant on June 15, three days after Rayshard Brooks was shot by police in the restaurant parking lot in Atlanta.
The mayor of Atlanta ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the shooting sparked further outrage over the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement.
Georgia
Visitors take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks at the burned Wendy's where he was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on June 17.
Britain
The smashed headstone of Scipio Africanus, an African man who was enslaved in the 18th Century, at St. Mary's Churchyard on June 18 in Bristol, England.
A local councilor believes the headstone was vandalized as a retaliatory act following the toppling of a statue honoring Edward Colston, an English merchant and slave trader from Bristol.
Britain
Aston Villa's English striker Keinan Davis and others take a knee in suport of the Black Lives Matter movement during an English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England on June 17.
The Premier League made its eagerly anticipated return Thursday after 100 days in lockdown, but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.
New York
People drink outside a bar in Manhattan's East Village on June 12.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is frustrated by "rampant" violations of reopening guidelines -- and he's threatening to roll back the progress if local governments don't effectively enforce the rules.
California
A man and a woman enjoy the beautiful weather at Lake Langwieder in Munich on June 18.
Britain
Merlin Coles, 3, watches a Royal Ascot horserace at his home while sitting on his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, in Bere Regis, England, as racing resumed behind closed doors on June 17.
Brazil
A mother and daughter hug through plastic at the Geriatric Clinic Três Figueiras on June 16 in Gravatai, Brazil.
The clinic created the Tunel do Abraco, or hug tunnel, for residents to physically connect with relatives after more than 70 days apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 16.
Georgia
Two protesters speak with a State Patrol officer on June 13 after blocking a freeway in Atlanta during a rally against racial inequality and the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
Georgia
Chassidy Evans, the niece of Rayshard Brooks, is comforted at a news conference held by Brooks' family on June 15 in Atlanta.
Britain
Black Lives Matter protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety in London on June 13.
Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez said the man being carried had injuries to his face, and Reuters journalists at the scene said he had been beaten in a skirmish with anti-racism protesters.
British media identified the Black man as Patrick Hutchinson, a personal trainer. On his social media account, he wrote: "We saved a life today."
California
People work out in pods surrounded by plastic sheets at Inspire South Bay Fitness on June 15 in Redondo Beach as the gym reopened under California's Phase 3 guidelines.
Spain
Two children stand near a closed swing set in Barcelona on June 15.
Borders opened up across Europe on Monday but many restrictions persist after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March.
New York
West Point graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremonies on June 13.
President Donald Trump addressed the graduating class of 1,107 cadets during a socially-distanced ceremony held amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pennsylvania
Police are reflected in the glass wall of a bus stop at a demonstration calling for the defunding of the police department on June 13 in Philadelphia.
New York
Tiffany Munroe waves a Pride flag during a rally to call attention to violence against transgender people of color in Brooklyn on June 14.
