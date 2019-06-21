Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: June 14 - 21
Sled dogs walk on water, a close-up with a gunman, Hope Hicks' unanswered questions and more.
Walking on water
Sled dogs wade through standing water on the sea ice during a Danish Meteorological Institute expedition in northwestern Greenland on June 13, 2019.
Because the ice is very thick there are very few fractures for water to drain through. Photo made available June 18.
Havana graduation
A boy yawns during his kindergarten graduation ceremony in Havana on June 21.
Hong Kong protests
Thousands of protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on June 16.
Hong Kong residents continued their massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets.
Close encounter
Gunman Brian Isaack Clyde stands outside the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in downtown Dallas on June 17.
Clyde was fatally shot after exchanging fire with federal officers. Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was waiting to enter the building to cover a trial when the attack took place.
Leading a horse to water
A Palestinian man washes his horse in the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip on June 18.
Standing up for civilian rule
A young man recites a poem about revolution during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, to pressure the military to hand power over to civilians.
A military council took over the country after massive protests drove longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir from power in April.
Waves in the sky
Rare wave-like clouds appear over Smith Mountain Lake in Virignia on June 18.
The clouds are called Kevin-Helmholtz waves and form where there's a difference in air densities in the clouds.
Far from home
An emaciated polar bear wanders in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia on June 17.
The bear, who was far south of its normal sea ice hunting grounds, was transported to a zoo for examination and treatment. Environmentalists say animals are being forced farther south to find food as the Arctic warms.
Literary swim
A swimmer competes in the Monte Cristo Challenge off the coast of Marseille, southern France, on June 21.
Created in 1999, the two-kilometer race was inspired by Alexandre Dumas' novel "The Count of Monte Cristo."
Unanswered questions
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks leaves following a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on June 19.
Lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions posed by lawmakers 155 times during her interview, according to Democrats who released a transcript of the session.
Navy yoga
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy decommissioned aircraft carrier, during International Yoga Day in Mumbai on June 21.
Crimean cliff
A man takes a selfie on a cliff at sunset near the village of Predushchelnoe, Crimea, on June 16.
New Jersey floods
Chris Smith makes his way through floodwaters to the Macedonia Baptist Church in Westville, New Jersey, June 20.
Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel and damaging some property.
Beach scene
A girl runs towards her bicycle on a beach in Guaruja, Brazil, on June 18.
Spanish giant
Revelers surround "gegants," or giants in Catalan, during the first day of La Patum festival in Berga, Spain on June 20. The festival, which has roots in the theatrical performances of the Middle Ages, is held every year during the Feast of Corpus Christi.