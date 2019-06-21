Image: Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: June 14 - 21

Sled dogs walk on water, a close-up with a gunman, Hope Hicks' unanswered questions and more.

 / Updated 15 PHOTOS
Image: Sled dogs wade through standing water on the sea ice during an Danish Meteorological Institute expedition in northwestern Greenland on June 13, 2019.

Walking on water

Sled dogs wade through standing water on the sea ice during a Danish Meteorological Institute expedition in northwestern Greenland on June 13, 2019.

Because the ice is very thick there are very few fractures for water to drain through. Photo made available June 18.

Steffen Olsen / Center for Ocean and Ice via AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Havana graduation

A boy yawns during his kindergarten graduation ceremony in Havana on June 21. 

Ramon Espinosa / AP
  • Share
Image:

Hong Kong protests

Thousands of protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on June 16.

Hong Kong residents continued their massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets.

Vincent Yu / AP
  • Share
Image:

Close encounter

Gunman Brian Isaack Clyde stands outside the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in downtown Dallas on June 17.

Clyde was fatally shot after exchanging fire with federal officers. Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was waiting to enter the building to cover a trial when the attack took place.

Tom Fox / Dallas Morning News
  • Share
Image: Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip

Leading a horse to water

A Palestinian man washes his horse in the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip on June 18.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-SUDAN-UNREST-DEMO

Standing up for civilian rule

A young man recites a poem about revolution during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, to pressure the military to hand power over to civilians. 

A military council took over the country after massive protests drove longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir from power in April. 

 

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Rare wave-like clouds appear over Smith Mountain Lake in Virignia

Waves in the sky

Rare wave-like clouds appear over Smith Mountain Lake in Virignia on June 18.

The clouds are called Kevin-Helmholtz waves and form where there's a difference in air densities in the clouds.

Amy Christie Hunter
  • Share
Image: A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk

Far from home

An emaciated polar bear wanders in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia on June 17.

The bear, who was far south of its normal sea ice hunting grounds, was transported to a zoo for examination and treatment. Environmentalists say animals are being forced farther south to find food as the Arctic warms.

Irina Yarinskaya / Reuters
  • Share
Image: SWIMMING-FRA-MONTE CRISTO

Literary swim

A swimmer competes in the Monte Cristo Challenge off the coast of Marseille, southern France, on June 21.

Created in 1999, the two-kilometer race was inspired by Alexandre Dumas' novel "The Count of Monte Cristo."

Boris Horvat / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Hope Hicks

Unanswered questions

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks leaves following a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on June 19.

Lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions posed by lawmakers 155 times during her interview, according to Democrats who released a transcript of the session.

Andrew Harnik / AP
  • Share
Image: Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy decommissioned aircraft carrier, during International Yoga Day in Mumbai

Navy yoga

Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy decommissioned aircraft carrier, during International Yoga Day in Mumbai on June 21. 

Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
  • Share
Image: A man takes a selfie on a cliff at sunset near the village of Predushchelnoe

Crimean cliff

A man takes a selfie on a cliff at sunset near the village of Predushchelnoe, Crimea, on June 16. 

Alexey Pavlishak / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

New Jersey floods

Chris Smith makes his way through floodwaters to the Macedonia Baptist Church in Westville, New Jersey, June 20.

Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel and damaging some property.

Matt Rourke / AP
  • Share
Image: A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja

Beach scene

A girl runs towards her bicycle on a beach in Guaruja, Brazil, on June 18. 

Nacho Doce / Reuters
  • Share
Image: The Catalan Festival of 'La Patum'

Spanish giant

Revelers surround "gegants," or giants in Catalan, during the first day of La Patum festival in Berga, Spain on June 20. The festival, which has roots in the theatrical performances of the Middle Ages, is held every year during the Feast of Corpus Christi.

The Week in Pictures: June 7 - 14

David Ramos / Getty Images
  • Share
1/15