The Week in Pictures: June 21 - 27

Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks a high wire over Times Square in New York on June 23.

Nik and his sister Lijana Wallenda walked from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire suspended between two towers, crossing each other in the middle, where Lijana sat on the wire and let her brother step over her. Both then continued to the opposite side.

Lijana joined Nik Sunday night on the high wire for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

