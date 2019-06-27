Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: June 21 - 27
Dems take the stage, a World War II bomb explodes, a tragic drowning at the border and more.
High wire siblings
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks a high wire over Times Square in New York on June 23.
Nik and his sister Lijana Wallenda walked from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire suspended between two towers, crossing each other in the middle, where Lijana sat on the wire and let her brother step over her. Both then continued to the opposite side.
Lijana joined Nik Sunday night on the high wire for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.
WARNING: The last photo in this gallery is a graphic image of drowned migrants.
Dems Debate
From left, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and former Rep. John Delaney arrive before the start of a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News on June 26 in Miami.
The first night of the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday offered many Americans their first real look at the sprawling 2020 field and gave the candidates a chance to try to break out from the pack.
Legacy of WWII
A crater in a barley field near Ahlbach, Germany, on June 24.
Experts believe that a bomb that had been underground since World War II exploded the day before.
European heat wave
A boy jumps from a diving board into a swimming pool in Frankfurt, Germany on June 26 as temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Europeans are baking in what forecasters are warning will likely be record-breaking temperatures for June.
Cooling off
A jaguar swims at the Bordeaux-Pessac Zoo in Pessac, southwestern France, on June 26.
Manafort arraignment
Paul Manafort arrives for his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on June 27.
Manafort pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud and other criminal charges filed by New York state authorities.
River of plastic
A scavenger paddles his wooden boat to collect plastic waste for recycling on the Citarum River in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, on June 26.
Choked with garbage and industrial waste, the river is one of the world's most polluted after decades of failed clean-up efforts.
Political turmoil in Turkey
Ekrem Imamoglu, of the secularist Republican People's Party, celebrates in front of thousands of supporters in Istanbul on June 23.
Imamoglu, the opposition candidate who won an Istanbul mayoral election that was voided weeks later, retook office in Turkey's largest city following his repeat win, a stunning victory he called a step toward repairing a damaged democracy.
Strolling by
A man walks by as tourists take selfies in Nice, France, on June 24.
Waiting to race
An outrider waits for the fourth race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track on June 23.
After approval by the California Horse Racing Board, Santa Anita reopened for the first time since it was shut down following the deaths of 22 horses.
High dive
Jonathan Paredes of Mexico dives from the 27-meter (88.6 feet) platform at Islet Vila Franca do Campo during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on June 22 at Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal.
Seen from space
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station captured this view of the Raikoke Volcano erupting for the first time in 100 years on June 22.
Raikoke is part of Russia's Kuril Islands, and has erupted twice before -- in 1778 and 1924.
Tragic crossing
Salvadoran migrant Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water on June 24 after drowning while trying to cross the Rio Grande to Brownsville, Texas.
The searing photograph of the sad discovery of their bodies on Monday, captured by journalist Julia Le Duc and published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada, highlights the perils faced by mostly Central American migrants fleeing violence and poverty and hoping for asylum in the United States.