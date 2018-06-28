Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: June 21 - 28
A Pride proposal, a solstice skinny-dip, one ugly mutt, and more of the week's best pictures.
Naked swim
Wearing nothing but red caps, swimmers return to shore at dawn Friday in Hobart, Australia, during the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim.
More than 1,500 swimmers participated in the event.
Missing in a cave
Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park on June 26 during a rescue operation for a missing children's soccer team and their coach.
Twelve children and their coach have been missing for days as military rescue divers packing food rations continue their search. There has been no contact with the group since they entered the cave but officials remained publicly optimistic about the prospects for a successful rescue.
Election fever
A crowd surrounds the vehicle of Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), at the Acapulco port, in Guerrero, Mexico, on June 25.
Mexico will hold general elections on July 1.
Ugly mug
Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog from Minnesota, wins the 2018 Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California on June 23.
The contest has been going strong for over 30 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.
Pride proposal
Members of the New York City Fire Department cheer as a couple gets engaged at the annual Pride Parade on June 24 in New York City.
The first gay pride parade in the U.S. was held in Central Park on June 28, 1970.
Shocking defeat
South Korean players collapse as they celebrate their victory over Germany in a group F World Cup match on June 27 in Kazan, Russia.
South Korea beat Germany 2-0 as the reigning World Cup champions crashed out of the group stage for the first time in their history.
Big hair
Wind created by Marine One taking off blows through the hair of visitors on the South Lawn of the White House as they watch the departure of President Donald Trump on June 27.
Close formation
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, performs during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio on June 23.
Smoky moon
The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, England, on June 26.
At the border
Immigrants line up to enter the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on June 24 in McAllen, Texas.
Rhino taxi
A female black rhino stands in a box before being transported at Nairobi National Park, Kenya on June 26.
Shovels and saws
Adela Lewis, 5, center, holds a shovel as she plays at the adventure playground on Governors Island on June 23 in New York.
At The Yard, an adventure playground on Governors Island, children are given free rein to play with saws, hammers and nails at a junkyard. The playground is one result of a growing call to expose kids to more risk.
Turkey election
A man holds up a flare outside the Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul on June 24, after counting of votes in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections commenced.
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared himself the winner of his country’s presidential election on Sunday, saying that high voter turnout showed “Turkey has given a good democracy lesson to the world.”
Behind the wheel
Hessah al-Ajaji drives her car for the first time just after midnight as the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted on June 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 24.
It was a euphoric and historic moment for women who have had to rely on their husbands, fathers, brothers and drivers to run basic errands, get to work, visit friends or even drop kids off at school.
Prairie lightning
A lightning bolt emerges from a severe thunderstorm just west of Wichita, Kansas on June 26. Multiple storms erupted over south central Kansas on Tuesday.
Flower path
A person walks along a path through lotus flowers in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 25.
Viva la Mexico!
Fans of Mexico celebrate at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City after Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their World Cup group match on June 23.