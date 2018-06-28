Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Image: TOPSHOT-CHINA-LIFESTYLE-NATURE

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: June 21 - 28

A Pride proposal, a solstice skinny-dip, one ugly mutt, and more of the week's best pictures.

 / Updated 17 PHOTOS
Image: Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart

Naked swim

Wearing nothing but red caps, swimmers return to shore at dawn Friday in Hobart, Australia, during the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim.

More than 1,500 swimmers participated in the event.

Rob Blakers / AAP via Reuters
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-THAILAND-ACCIDENT-WEATHER

Missing in a cave

Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park on June 26 during a rescue operation for a missing children's soccer team and their coach.

Twelve children and their coach have been missing for days as military rescue divers packing food rations continue their search. There has been no contact with the group since they entered the cave but officials remained publicly optimistic about the prospects for a successful rescue.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Campaign event of the Mexican presidential candidate Andr?s Manuel L?pez Obrador in Guerrero

Election fever

A crowd surrounds the vehicle of Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), at the Acapulco port, in Guerrero, Mexico, on June 25.

Mexico will hold general elections on July 1. 

David Guzm?n / EPA
  • Share
Image: Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest

Ugly mug

Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog from Minnesota, wins the 2018 Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California on June 23. 

The contest has been going strong for over 30 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.

Photos: Meet the contestants of this year's World's Ugliest Dog competition

Monica M. Davey / EPA
  • Share
Image: New Yorkers Celebrate Gay Pride With Annual Parade

Pride proposal

Members of the New York City Fire Department cheer as a couple gets engaged at the annual Pride Parade on June 24 in New York City.

The first gay pride parade in the U.S. was held in Central Park on June 28, 1970.

Photos: Parades celebrate Pride around the world

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Shocking defeat

South Korean players collapse as they celebrate their victory over Germany in a group F World Cup match on June 27 in Kazan, Russia.

South Korea beat Germany 2-0 as the reigning World Cup champions crashed out of the group stage for the first time in their history. 

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House

Big hair

Wind created by Marine One taking off blows through the hair of visitors on the South Lawn of the White House as they watch the departure of President Donald Trump on June 27.

Michael Reynolds / EPA
  • Share
Image: The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show

Close formation

The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, performs during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio on June 23.

Timothy Schumaker / U.S. Navy via Reuters
  • Share
Image: BESTPIX - Summer Weather Sparks Wildfire On Saddleworth Moor

Smoky moon

The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, England, on June 26. 

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Immigrants

At the border

Immigrants line up to enter the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on June 24 in McAllen, Texas.

 

David J. Phillip / AP
  • Share
Image: A female black Rhino stands in a box before being transported during rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park

Rhino taxi

A female black rhino stands in a box before being transported at Nairobi National Park, Kenya on June 26.

Baz Ratner / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Shovels and saws

Adela Lewis, 5, center, holds a shovel as she plays at the adventure playground on Governors Island on June 23 in New York.

At The Yard, an adventure playground on Governors Island, children are given free rein to play with saws, hammers and nails at a junkyard. The playground is one result of a growing call to expose kids to more risk.

Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-TURKEY-POLITICS-ELECTION

Turkey election

A man holds up a flare outside the Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in Istanbul on June 24, after counting of votes in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections commenced.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared himself the winner of his country’s presidential election on Sunday, saying that high voter turnout showed “Turkey has given a good democracy lesson to the world.”

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Behind the wheel

Hessah al-Ajaji drives her car for the first time just after midnight as the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted on June 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 24.

It was a euphoric and historic moment for women who have had to rely on their husbands, fathers, brothers and drivers to run basic errands, get to work, visit friends or even drop kids off at school. 

Nariman El-Mofty / AP
  • Share
Image:

Prairie lightning

A lightning bolt emerges from a severe thunderstorm just west of Wichita, Kansas on June 26. Multiple storms erupted over south central Kansas on Tuesday.

Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle via AP
  • Share
Image: TOPSHOT-CHINA-LIFESTYLE-NATURE

Flower path

A person walks along a path through lotus flowers in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on June 25.

AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: MEXICO-FBL-WC-2018-KOR-MEX-SUPPORTERS

Viva la Mexico!

Fans of Mexico celebrate at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City after Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their World Cup group match on June 23.

The Week in Pictures: June 7 - 14

Pedro Pardo / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
1/17