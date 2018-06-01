Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: June 28 - July 5
A stumble in heels, a victory for England, an East Coast heatwave and more.
Rocket's red glare
Boaters on the Potomac River in Washington watch the July 4th fireworks display on the National Mall.
In the shadows
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House during the fireworks display.
Stumble in heels
Contestants race in high heels during gay pride celebrations in Madrid, Spain, on July 5.
Europe at last
Migrants aboard the Open Arms aid boat wave as the ship approaches the port of Barcelona, Spain, on July 4.
The aid boat sailed to Spain with 60 migrants rescued on Saturday in waters near Libya, after it was rejected by both Italy and Malta.
Threatening wildfires
Flames from the County fire burn above Cache Creek Casino Resort on June 30 in Capay, California.
There are more than 60 large blazes burning across the United States, mostly in the West, where whipping winds and increasing heat have made it easy for flames to spread.
Found but rescue awaits
A rescuer walks at the entrance to a cave complex on July 4 where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in northern Thailand.
Rescuers have not decided when and how to extract the group from the cave where they were found this week after nine days lost underground.
Space station in miniature
The International Space Station is visible as a tiny white speck at the bottom of the frame as it passes in front of the moon as photographed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, on July 5.
An international crew of six is currently on the orbiting outpost.
Month in Space Pictures: An asteroid gets its close-up and zero-gravity soccer
Waiting for offerings
People prepare to catch offerings thrown by members of the Tengger tribe into the crater of the Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, on June 30.
The Kasada ceremony is a way for Tengger Hindus to express their gratitude to the gods for good fortune. The offerings range from vegetables to goats to money and it has become part of the tradition that others not in the tribe try to catch the offerings before they are swallowed up by the volcano.
Siblings mourn
Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during a memorial service on July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The man charged with gunning down five people at the Capital Gazette allegedly mailed three threatening letters before carrying out the attack, authorities said.
East Coast heatwave
Sunbathers lay out at the Astoria Pool in Queens, New York, on July 2, as the East Coast experienced a heatwave.
The main pool at Astoria, the biggest in New York City, sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday.
Jazz by the lake
Festivalgoers enjoy the sun on a boat decorated with trees at Lake Geneva during the opening evening of the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, on June 29.
Swan cleaning
Swans covered in oil are cleaned in a special bird shelter near Hoek van Holland, The Netherlands, on June 30.
The swans were covered with oil after a tanker crashed into a jetty in the port of Rotterdam and spilled around 200 tons of oil into the water.
Three-person ramp
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during rehearsals ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, on July 3.
Victory for England
Members of the England team celebrate after Eric Dier scored the winning penalty in a shootout at the World Cup match against Colombia in Moscow on July 3.
England ended a drought in World Cup shootouts to beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and advance to a quarterfinal match against Sweden.
Australian fireworks
A young girl watches the fireworks display during Territory Day celebrations at Mindil Beach on July 1 in Darwin, Australia, as Northern Territorians celebrate self-governance. It is the only day of the year pyrotechnics are allowed.