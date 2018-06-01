Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: New York Sizzles As East Coast Heatwave Continues

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: June 28 - July 5

A stumble in heels, a victory for England, an East Coast heatwave and more.

Image: Fireworks DC

Rocket's red glare

Boaters on the Potomac River in Washington watch the July 4th fireworks display on the National Mall.

J. David Ake / AP
Image: U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House in Washington

In the shadows

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House during the fireworks display.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Image: Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during gay pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid

Stumble in heels

Contestants race in high heels during gay pride celebrations in Madrid, Spain, on July 5.

Juan Medina / Reuters
Image:

Europe at last

Migrants aboard the Open Arms aid boat wave as the ship approaches the port of Barcelona, Spain, on July 4.

The aid boat sailed to Spain with 60 migrants rescued on Saturday in waters near Libya, after it was rejected by both Italy and Malta.

Olmo Calvo / AP
Image:

Threatening wildfires

Flames from the County fire burn above Cache Creek Casino Resort on June 30 in Capay, California.

There are more than 60 large blazes burning across the United States, mostly in the West, where whipping winds and increasing heat have made it easy for flames to spread.

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

Found but rescue awaits

A rescuer walks at the entrance to a cave complex on July 4 where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in northern Thailand. 

Rescuers have not decided when and how to extract the group from the cave where they were found this week after nine days lost underground.

Sakchai Lalit / AP
Image: Space Station passes in front of the Moon

Space station in miniature

The International Space Station is visible as a tiny white speck at the bottom of the frame as it passes in front of the moon as photographed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, on July 5.

An international crew of six is currently on the orbiting outpost.

Peter Komka / EPA
Image: Indonesia volcano

Waiting for offerings

People prepare to catch offerings thrown by members of the Tengger tribe into the crater of the Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, on June 30.

The Kasada ceremony is a way for Tengger Hindus to express their gratitude to the gods for good fortune. The offerings range from vegetables to goats to money and it has become part of the tradition that others not in the tribe try to catch the offerings before they are swallowed up by the volcano.

Juni Kriswanto / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Carl Hiaasen, Judy Hiaasen

Siblings mourn

Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during a memorial service on July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The man charged with gunning down five people at the Capital Gazette allegedly mailed three threatening letters before carrying out the attack, authorities said.

Patrick Semansky / AP
Image: New York Sizzles As East Coast Heatwave Continues

East Coast heatwave

Sunbathers lay out at the Astoria Pool in Queens, New York, on July 2, as the East Coast experienced a heatwave.

The main pool at Astoria, the biggest in New York City, sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: Switzerland Montreux Jazz Festival 2018

Jazz by the lake

Festivalgoers enjoy the sun on a boat decorated with trees at Lake Geneva during the opening evening of the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, on June 29. 

Valentin Flauraud / EPA
Image: Oil covered animals get cleaned after a spill in port of Rotterdam

Swan cleaning

Swans covered in oil are cleaned in a special bird shelter near Hoek van Holland, The Netherlands, on June 30.

The swans were covered with oil after a tanker crashed into a jetty in the port of Rotterdam and spilled around 200 tons of oil into the water.

Alexander Schippers / EPA
Image: A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during rehearsals ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad

Three-person ramp

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during rehearsals ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, on July 3.

Amit Dave / Reuters
Image: BESTPIX Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Victory for England

Members of the England team celebrate after Eric Dier scored the winning penalty in a shootout at the World Cup match against Colombia in Moscow on July 3.

England ended a drought in World Cup shootouts to beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and advance to a quarterfinal match against Sweden.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Image: Northern Territorians Celebrate Territory Day

Australian fireworks

A young girl watches the fireworks display during Territory Day celebrations at Mindil Beach on July 1 in Darwin, Australia, as Northern Territorians celebrate self-governance. It is the only day of the year pyrotechnics are allowed.

Mark Kolbe / Getty Images
