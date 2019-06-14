Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: June 7 - 14
Canada’s first NBA title, a jet travels on water, Sanders steps down, seals chill in Germany and more.
O Canada!
Raptors fans celebrate Canada's first NBA title outside Scotiabank Arena during a viewing party in Toronto on June 13.
The Raptors won the series 4-2, denying the Golden State Warriors what would have been a third straight championship.
Reef in the making
An Airbus A330 jet is towed on June 14 to the Gulf of Saros, where it will be sunk a mile from Turkey's coast and act as an artificial reef to boost diving tourism.
Scottish pride
A band plays during the Common Riding festival in Selkirk, Scotland, on June 14.
The event commemorates the Battle of Flodden in 1513, when the town of Selkirk sent 80 men into battle with the Scottish king and one man returned, bearing a blood-stained English flag.
Sanders steps down
President Donald Trump speaks about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House on June 13.
Sanders is leaving her post at the end of June. Trump tweeted earlier that day that Sanders was "going home to the Great State of Arkansas."
Police shooting
Sonny Webber, right, joins a standoff as protesters take to the streets in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 12. Webber's son, Brandon, 20, was killed earlier in the evening as U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him, authorities said.
Milky Way over Slovakia
The Milky Way and Jupiter, center right, illuminate the sky near Gemersky Jablonec, Slovakia, early June 8.
River rescue
A crane lifts two unhurt occupants of a stranded van during heavy rain in Spluegen, Switzerland, on June 12.
Gooding charged
Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in criminal court in New York on June.
Gooding was charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor, in New York City on Thursday as a second woman has come forward accusing the actor of groping her more than 10 years ago.
Tanker explosions
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters about two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman at the State Department on June 13.
The Japanese owner of one of the tankers claimed Friday that it was struck by a flying projectile, contradicting reports by U.S. officials and the military on the source of the blast.
Sinabung erupts
A man carries a child as he watches Mount Sinabung during an eruption on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia on June 9.
Sinabung, which has sporadically erupted since 2010 after being dormant for 400 years, is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Hong Kong erupts
Protesters march against the proposed amendments to an extradition law in Hong Kong on June 9.
A sea of protesters marched through central Hong Kong in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges.
Cruise ship looms
MSC Magnifica is seen from one of the canals leading into the Venice Lagoon on June 9.
Thousands of people took to the streets in Venice the previous day calling for a ban on large cruise ships in the city following last week's collision between a massive vessel and a tourist boat.
Seals chill
Seals lie on a beach on Helgoland island in northern Germany on June 11.
Don Jr. on the Hill
Donald Trump Jr. is surrounded by police and Secret Service as he arrives for a second closed-door interview with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 12.
Blues beat Bruins
Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup in Boston on June 12.
The Blues captured their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history with a 4-1 thrashing of the Boston Bruins.
Greeting the people
Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden laughs during a campaign event Davenport, Iowa, on June 11.
World Cup rout
Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates U.S. teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match against Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, on June 11.
Setting a record for the largest margin of victory in Women's World Cup history, the U.S. beat Thailand 13-0.
Palace flyover
The royal family surrounds Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flyover of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Color, the Queen's annual birthday parade in London on June 8.
White House flyover
First lady Melania Trump, President Trump, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda watch as an F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House on June 12.
Trump announced while meeting with the Polish president that Poland was ordering more than 30 F-35 combat aircraft.
Tony first
Ali Stroker accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for her performance in "Oklahoma!" during the Tony Awards in New York on June 9.
Stroker made history as the first performer in a wheelchair to win a Tony.
Irish farewell
Mary Haugh stands beside her living room window following the departure of President Trump in Doonbeg, Ireland, on June 7.
Trump stayed at the nearby Trump International golf resort during his three-day stay in Ireland.