Image: Joe Biden, Jill Biden

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: A kiss for Joe and slain officer honored

Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter, a snowstorm hits East Coast, Britain mourns a hero and more.

Winnie the sheepadoodle plays in the snow on the National Mall on Jan. 31, 2021 in Washington.

Washington, D.C.

The D.C. area's first significant snowfall in two years began early Sunday and blanketed the area. 

The D.C. area's first significant snowfall in two years began early Sunday and blanketed the area. 

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart shape with his hands from inside a glass cell during a court hearing in Moscow on Feb. 2, 2021.

Moscow

Putin's most prominent critic was jailed for almost three years for parole violations that he called trumped up, a case that the West has condemned and which has spurred talk of sanctions. 

Putin's most prominent critic was jailed for almost three years for parole violations that he called trumped up, a case that the West has condemned and which has spurred talk of sanctions.

Moscow City Court via AFP - Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a ceremony memorializing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, on Feb. 3, 2021.

The Capitol

Lawmakers paid their respects Wednesday to Sicknick, who was killed during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and was given the rare distinction of lying in honor in the building's Rotunda. 

Lawmakers paid their respects Wednesday to Sicknick, who was killed during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and was given the rare distinction of lying in honor in the building's Rotunda.

Kevin Dietsch / Pool via AP
Image: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Lies In Honor At U.S. Capitol

The Capitol

A Capitol Police Officer pays her respects to Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 3. 

Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-UGANDA-NETHERLANDS-WARCRIMES-ONGWEN

Uganda

Mohammed Olanyia, left, who lost his whole family in a 2004 massacre, listens to the radio with his neighbors in Lukodi, Uganda, on Feb. 4 as the verdict is delivered by the International Criminal Court on Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army.

Ongwen was convicted of dozens of crimes, including widespread rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder, including killings of babies.

Sumy Sadurni / AFP - Getty Images
A section of Highway 1 after it collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, Calif. on Jan. 31, 2021.

California

Heavy rains caused debris flows of trees, boulders and mud that washed out a 150-foot section of the road.

Heavy rains caused debris flows of trees, boulders and mud that washed out a 150-foot section of the road.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Staff members of the Chengdu center for disease control collect environmental samples for Covid-19 tests on an escalator at a railway station in Chengdu, China, on Feb. 2, 2021.

China

Staff members of the Chengdu center for disease control collect environmental samples for Covid-19 tests on an escalator at a railway station in Chengdu, China, on Feb. 2. 

Liu Kun / Xinhua via Getty Images
Image: Joe Biden, Jill Biden

The White House

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One for his first trip on the presidential helicopter as commander in chief on Jan. 29. 

 

Evan Vucci / AP
Image:

Germany

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau, Germany, on Feb. 3.

Michael Probst / AP
Winter difficulties in Syria's Idlib

Syria

Displaced Syrian children gather around a fire near their makeshift tent in northern Idlib, Syria, on Jan. 31.

Around 4 million Syrians are displaced following the country's civil war. 

Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Image:

Jerusalem

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gather for the funeral for rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik in Jerusalem on Jan. 31.

The ceremony took place despite the country's health regulations banning large public gatherings.

Ariel Schalit / AP
Image: 135th Groundhog Day at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Punxsutawney Phil's handler A.J. Dereume holds up the famous groundhog during a socially distanced and remote event at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., on Feb. 2. 

Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. 

Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. 

Alan Freed / Reuters
Image:

Washington, D.C.

Michael Regan, nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is hugged by his son, Matthew, after his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works committee on Feb. 3. 

Regan is currently the head of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. 

Regan is currently the head of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. 

Caroline Brehman / Pool via AP
A waiter pours a customer a beer as a child looks on in a restaurant in Johannesburg on Feb. 2, 2021.

Johannesburg

The country announced the end of the ban on alcohol sales on Feb. 1 in the effort to revive strategic sectors of the national economy.

The country announced the end of the ban on alcohol sales on Feb. 1 in the effort to revive strategic sectors of the national economy.

Luca Sola / AFP - Getty Images
A snow-covered street in Midtown during a winter storm on Feb. 1, 2021 in New York City.

New York City

A snow-covered street in Midtown during a winter storm on Feb. 1 in New York City.

Photos: Snowstorm buries Northeast

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
Protests Against New Bogazici University Rector Continue In Istanbul

Istanbul

A woman is arrested by police during a protest against the appointment of a new rector at Bogazici University on Feb. 2 in Istanbul.

Some 600 people have been detained since January 4 after protests spread in Istanbul and Ankara, authorities have said. Most have been released, despite repeated statements from officials that the protesters are terrorists.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the town of Azaz in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province,on Jan. 31, 2021.

Syria

A civilian carries a young victim at the scene of an explosion in Syria's Azaz region on Jan. 31.

The car bomb attack killed five people and wounded 85 others, a local hospital in Syria and Turkish state media said. 

Azaz has been under the control of rebels backed by Turkey since Ankara's first incursion into Syria in 2016, in an operation that aimed to drive away Islamic State militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from its border with Syria.

Nayef Al-Aboud / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Anti-Government Protests Against Security Bill Continue

France

A truck-mounted water cannon sprays a protester during a demonstration against a security law on Jan. 30 at the Place de la Republique in Paris.

France's lawmakers passed a bill that increases the government's surveillance tools and restricts rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online. 

Siegfried Modola / Getty Images
A woman plays the violin as a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore in Piccadilly Circus, London, on Feb 2, 2021.

London

A woman plays the violin as a tribute to Capt. Sir Tom Moore in Piccadilly Circus, London, on Feb 2.

The British World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers died after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 100 years old.

Aaron Chown / PA via AP
