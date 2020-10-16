Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 8 - 15
Another hurricane hits Louisiana, long lines to vote in Georgia and evictions in Arizona.
Capitol Hill
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn as her husband and six of her seven children look on during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12, 2020.
Republicans are confident a vote confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is only days away, but Democrats are looking farther ahead and warning that this swift process on the eve of an election won't be quickly forgotten.
Colorado
Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire fills the sky on Oct. 14 in Masonville, Colo.
Strong winds fanned two Rocky Mountain wildfires Wednesday, prompting new evacuation orders as one of them spread toward communities that lie outside Rocky Mountain National Park.
Georgia
Denise and Bill Hasbune of Stone Mountain fill out a pre-registration form while waiting in line to vote on Oct. 12 at the DeKalb County elections office in Decatur, Ga.
The Hasbunes arrived before 6 a.m. because they wanted to be sure to exercise their right to vote. The willingness of many Black voters to queue up instead of coming back another day is a measure of their determination and their skepticism about the system.
Iraq
A worker disinfects a movie theater before its reopening in Basra, Iraq, on Oct. 14, as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
Wisconsin
A protester confronts police and National Guard troops near City Hall on Oct. 9 in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Days of demonstrations followed the refusal by prosecutors to press charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.
Missouri
Kelsey Detter embraces her father James Detter outside the scene of a fire in De Soto, Mo., on Oct. 11.
Those killed in the early Sunday morning fire were Joe Detter, 76, and his wife, Frances Detter, 74, as well as their 37-year-old daughter Sherri Detter and 18-year-old granddaughter Kari Detter, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Kenya
Residents of Kibera form a human-chain as they pass water to extinguish a fire that gutted shantees in the Maranatha area in Nairobi on Oct. 14.
About fifty families were left homeless by the inferno that spread unabated despite efforts to douse it using pails and jerrycans as firefighters were unable to access the area due to a lack of access roads.
Pennsylvania
Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the airport in Erie, Pa., before returning to Delaware on Oct. 10.
Florida
President Donald Trump tosses masks to the crowd as he takes the stage for a campaign rally, his first since being treated for Covid-19, in Sanford, Fla., on Oct. 12.
South Korea
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field in Hanam, South Korea, on Oct. 13.
Louisiana
A dog looks out from behind a fence as Hurricane Delta approaches on Oct. 9 in Jennings, La.
Delta made landfall on Friday evening as a Category 2 near Creole, La., with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Just six weeks earlier, the Louisiana coastal area was battered by Hurricane Laura.
China
A health worker takes a swab from a middle school student as part of a Covid-19 testing program following a new outbreak in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on Oct. 12.
Havana
Children play baseball in Havana on Oct. 12.
Cuba relaxed coronavirus restrictions Monday in hopes of boosting its economy, allowing shops and government offices to reopen and welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in Havana.
Kenya
Children play at the Olympic Primary School in Kibera, one of the poorest areas in Nairobi on Oct. 12, 2020.
Kenya partially re-opened schools on Monday which had been closed since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Florida
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals on Oct. 11 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 106-93 to win the series.
In accepting the championship trophy, Lakers President Jeanie Buss reminded fans of the emotional highs and lows of 2020, including the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed basketball icon and beloved Laker Kobe Bryant.
Mexico City
A person dressed as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps, like Uber, Cabify and Didi, in Mexico City on Oct. 12.
Azerbaijan
A man looks out from his home in Terter, Azerbaijan, damaged during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Oct. 10.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Phoenix
Maricopa County Constable Darlene Martinez escorts a family out of their apartment after serving an eviction order for non-payment on Sept. 30 in Phoenix.
Thousands of court-ordered evictions continue nationwide despite a Centers for Disease Control moratorium for renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Although state and county officials say they have tried to educate the public on the protections, many renters remain unaware and fail to complete the necessary forms to remain in their homes.
Photo made available Oct. 9.
Louisiana
Floodwaters from Hurricane Delta cover a roadway on Oct. 10, near structures damaged in August by Hurricane Laura in Cameron, La.
Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm in Louisiana, initially leaving some 300,000 customers without power.
