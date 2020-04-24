The Week in Pictures: Lockdown protests and a window wedding

Gravedigger Thomas Cortez accompanies a casket as it's brought to the plot for burial at Hebrew Free Burial Association's Mount Richmond Cemetery in Staten Island April 8.

The group serves Jews who mostly die with little or nothing. A century ago, it buried garment workers killed in the Triangle Shirtwaist fire and those who fell to the Spanish flu. More recently, it was Holocaust survivors who fled Europe. And now, those dying of the coronavirus.