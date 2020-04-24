Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Lockdown protests and a window wedding
More than 170,000 people have died of the COVID-19 disease globally with the death toll in the U.S. topping 48,000 by Thursday evening.
California
Protesters in Los Angeles demand the government reopen the state on April 22, 2020.
New York City
Gravedigger Thomas Cortez accompanies a casket as it's brought to the plot for burial at Hebrew Free Burial Association's Mount Richmond Cemetery in Staten Island April 8.
The group serves Jews who mostly die with little or nothing. A century ago, it buried garment workers killed in the Triangle Shirtwaist fire and those who fell to the Spanish flu. More recently, it was Holocaust survivors who fled Europe. And now, those dying of the coronavirus.
Sweden
A nurse performs tests on a possible COVD-19 patient inside a tent on the grounds of the Sophiahemmet private hospital in Stockholm on April 22.
Lebanon
Medical staff of the Notre Dame des Secours hospital dance to music played by a band thanking them for treating COVID-19 patients in Tripoli on April 23.
California
A man wearing a mask walks on a trail among blooming poppies in Lancaster on April 21.
Australia
People watch the Ruby Princess cruise ship depart Port Kembla in Wollongong, on April 23.
Authorities have ordered the ship to leave Australian waters as two separate inquiries continue over how 2,700 passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney in March without adequate health checks.
California
Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas marries Natasha and Michael Davis at the Honda Center parking lot in Anaheim on April 21. The county implemented social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples during the pandemic.
Great Britain
Bryony Blant and her daughter Alice, who celebrated her second birthday on April 24, admire Welsh mountain pony "Annie's Wizz" outside their home in Twickenham, London. Park Lane Stables is hoping to spread cheer during the lockdown in an initiative called "Tiny Pony at Your Window."
Spain
Staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona on April, 23.
Spain is among the world's worst-hit countries, with a death toll of nearly 22,000 and more than 204,000 infections.
Colorado
A health care worker stands in front of a car in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver on April 19.
Brazil
A cross with the date 22-4-20 marks the burial site of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, in Rio de Janeiro on April 22.
After visiting 3 primary care health units she was accepted in a hospital that treats new coronavirus cases, where she died on Tuesday.
Slovakia
A worker disinfects a street in Bratislava on April 21.
New York City
Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab at a testing facility in the Bronx on April 21.
Bosnia
A man disinfects the ceiling lamp in the Cobanija mosque in Sarajevo on April 21.
Disinfection began in mosques in the Bosnian capital and throughout the country, in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 infections, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Prayers will only be attended by clerics as the rest of the community observes government restrictions on public gatherings and religious ceremonies.
Canada
Fox cubs venture out from their den under a normally busy boardwalk alongside Lake Ontario in Toronto on April 22.
Brazil
A woman who suffers from asthma stands at the entrance of her house in Mandela's slum in Rio de Janeiro on April 21.
Hong Kong
Piano student Yoyo, 6, wears a face mask during a piano lesson as her teacher Evan Kam guides her through a piece of music in a piano truck in Hong Kong on April 10.
Inspired by the concept of a mobile library, Kam and his colleagues are providing lessons in their three piano trucks. The piano truck is driven near to where each student lives and is sanitized at the beginning of each day, as well as before and after each class.
China
An on-site job fair in Wuhan on April 21.
Over 1,600 job vacancies from more than 40 enterprises were offered to applicants, involving a variety of industries including food, pharmaceuticals, logistics, manufacturing, garment and agriculture.
Mexico
Cesar, an asylum seeker from Nicaragua waits with his wife, Carolina, right, and his eight-year-old son Donovan, to enter the U.S. port of entry from Ciudad Juarez on April 6 to change their asylum court dates.
China
A resident has her temperature checked before entering a community in Mudanjiang on April 20.
Colorado
Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy on April 18 in Colorado Springs.
After senior cadets spent more than a month on lockdown in the Air Force Academy's dorms, Saturday's graduation, which was moved up by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since WWII.
Gaza Strip
A man in a coronavirus costume plays with a little girl in the central Gaza Strip on April 20.
New York City
FDNY paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla sprays herself with disinfectant after responding to an emergency call in the Bronx on April 15.
"Emotionally, you have to be strong for the families that are going through it," she said. "You don't want to cry in front of them. You want to show them that you're strong and you're there to support them."
This image was released on April 20
South Africa
National Defense Forces patrol the Sjwetla informal settlement after pushing back residents into their homes in Johannesburg on April 20.
Residents were protesting the lack of food as many have lost their income during the country's strict five-week lockdown.
Pennsylvania
Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on April 20, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen the economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings.
New York City
Omar Rodriguez organizes bodies in the Gerard Neufeld funeral home in Queens on April 22.
The decades-old funeral home that now primarily serves an immigrant community hit hard by the coronavirus, has been overwhelmed with over forty bodies a week.
Florida
People walk along the Duval County beach during open hours in Jacksonville on April 19.
Myanmar
Police patrol a road in Yangon on April 18 after the government announced a 10pm to 4am curfew.
New York City
A raccoon comes out to play in an almost deserted Central Park on April 16.
