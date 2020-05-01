Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Lockdowns ease and a Blue Angels flyover
As states around the U.S. consider reopening, the country's death toll topped 61,000. Globally, there have been more than 232,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
New York City
The hospital ship USNS Comfort departs for its homeport of Norfolk, Va. on April 30, 2020. The Comfort's 1,000 beds and 12 operation rooms were deployed to ease pressure on New York hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New York City
NYPD officers salute as the ship leaves Pier 90 on April 30.
Michigan
Michigan State Police block protesters trying to enter the Michigan House of Representative chamber after the American Patriot Rally in Lansing on April 30. The protest was organized by Michigan United for Liberty against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's mandatory closure to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Kansas
A motorcyclist drives on an empty street as the sun sets in downtown Topeka on April 28. Kansas has extended stay-at-home orders until May 3.
Thailand
A resident gets a nose swab test in Bangkok on April 28.
Italy
A worker disinfects the roof terrace of the Atlantic hotel in Rome on April 29. After seven weeks in lockdown, Italians are regaining some freedoms. Starting on May 4, public parks and gardens will re-open and people will be able to visit relatives who live in the same region.
Mexico
Commuters travel on a bus with seats marked off to maintain social distancing in Oaxaca on April 29.
New York City
Jewish Hasidic community members gather for a funeral procession in Williamsburg on April 28.
New York City
A funeral home worker transports a body to a funeral home in Harlem on April 24.
South Africa
An Alexandra township resident gets tested for COVID-19 in Johannesburg on April 29. South Africa will begin a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, although confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase.
Belgium
Medical workers applaud as 100 year-old patient Julia Dewilde leaves the Bois de l'Abbaye hospital in Seraing after recovering from COVID-19 on April 29.
New York City
A passenger reads a book on the Staten Island Ferry as it passes the Statue of Liberty on April 27.
El Salvador
Inmates are lined up during a security operation at the Izalco prison in San Salvador on April 25. Authorities crammed the prisoners tightly together in prison yards while searching their cells.
President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country Friday and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders.
Argentina
Inmates burn mattresses during a riot demanding measures against COVID-19 at Villa Devoto prison in Buenos Aires on April 24.
Australia
A surfer walks towards the ocean through a designated walkway at Bondi beach in Sydney on April 28. Waverley Council reopened Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches with COVID-19 social distancing rules still in place.
China
A bride-to-be waits to change out of her dress after taking pictures ahead of her wedding near Beijing's Forbidden City on April 30. Beijing lowered its risk level after more than three months Thursday in advance of May holidays, allowing most domestic travelers arriving in the city to do so without having to do 14 days of quarantine. The Forbidden City re-opened to a limited number of visitors as of Thursday morning.
Louisiana
Lillian P. Hammond is comforted by her sister-in-law Lori Adams, during her husband's funeral in New Orleans on April 22.
Spain
Gala, 7, speaks with her friend Oliver, 6, as they jump on their courtyard wall in Barcelona on April 29.
Minnesota
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is donating his blood for research at Mayo Clinic in Rochester on April 28.
Belgium
Martha Licoppe, 92, looks at her children Chantal and Christian, from her room window at Le Cinquantenaire Orpea nursing home in Brussels on April 27.
Great Britain
Mandy Alison poses with a selection of over 125,000 birthday cards sent to Captain Tom Moore, for his 100th birthday on April 30th in Bedford, north of London, on April 28. Moore captured the hearts after setting out to raise a thousand pounds for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) following the novel coronavirus outbreak, by walking 100 laps of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden, but went on to break the record for raising the most money in an individual charity walk, more than 27 million pounds ($33 million, 31 million euros).
Texas
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised in Galveston on April 26. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic, bystanders said.
Nevada
Chippendales emcee Jayson Michael dances as he hosts a Chippendales@Home Virtual Party from his home in Las Vegas on April 29. The Chippendales, launched 30-minute interactive virtual experiences, featuring at least two cast members, hosted on a streaming platform for people under stay-at-home orders.
Spain
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench following the partial lifting of restrictions for children in Igualada on April 26.
Egypt
A boy reads the Koran after morning prayers with his family during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo on April 26.
Minnesota
A registered nurse from a local emergency room counter-protests in front of a demonstration organized by the 3% United Patriots group to open up the state outside the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul on April 25.
A nurse wipes a patient's forehead at Stamford Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Stamford, Conn., on April 24. Roughly half the patients at the hospital have COVID-19.
California
People gather for a drive-by birthday party for World War II veteran Lt. Colonel Sam Sachs, who turned 105 in Lakewood on April 26. The originally planned birthday celebration inside his retirement home was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 but members of the community turned out on foot and in vehicles outside the home to help him celebrate. He also received thousands of cards from well wishers across the country.
Mexico
Mary Carmen Arreguin plays with a dog at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions in El Ajusco on April 24.
China
A vendor tends to her stall at a food market in Beijing on April 24.
Georgia
Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Marietta on April 24.
Pennsylvania
Health care workers watch a flyover by Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams as a salute to first responders and essential workers in Philadelphia on April 28.
New York City
Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams fly over Manhattan bridge in Brooklyn on April 28.