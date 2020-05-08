Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Lonely graduation and a nursing home drone
Stay-at-home orders flouted, students return to class in Wuhan and a glimpse at what dining may look like in the near future.
India
An Indian Air Force helicopter showers the staff of INS Asvini hospital with flower petals to thank doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mumbai on May 3.
Illinois
A student picks up his diploma during a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Ill., on May 6. Friends, family and relatives were not allowed to attend because of the state's social distancing mandates.
Virginia
A protester waves a flag during a rally calling for the state to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen the economy in Richmond on May 6. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said phase one of reopening the state will begin next week.
Peru
Workers carry a coffin out of a refrigerated container before cremation at the El Angel crematorium in Lima on May 6. Peru has nearly 55,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,500 deaths since the first case was detected on March 6.
Washington, D.C.
Members of the National Nurses United union protest among empty shoes representing nurses they say have died from COVID-19 in Lafayette Park across from the White House on May 7.
Arizona
President Donald Trump looks at a mask during a tour of the Honeywell International factory that produces N95 masks in Phoenix on May 5. The visit was Trump's first trip since lockdowns went into effect.
Trump defended his decision not to wear a mask during a tour of the facility, saying he had been told it wasn’t necessary.
New York City
Refrigerated trucks function as temporary morgues at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal on May 6. New York City's Medical Examiner are now operating a long-term disaster morgue at Brooklyn's 39th Street Pier, where human remains will be kept inside freezer trucks to provide relief to funeral directors overwhelmed from the COVID-19 crisis.
China
Students study in a classroom with transparent boards as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 at No. 23 Middle School in Wuhan on May 6. About 57,800 students in their final year from 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday.
New York City
Medical workers wheel in a patient outside a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on May 4. Hospitals are beginning to see a drop in new cases as New York continues to be one of the global centers of the pandemic.
Brazil
Arlen Laranjeira Bezerra's relatives mourn in Manaus, Brazil, on May 5. Bezerra was admitted to a hospital to undergo treatment for COVID-19. After fleeing from the emergency room, his body was found by family members about 200 yards from the hospital.
India
Migrant workers who were stranded in Rajasthan during the lockdown look out from a train window upon their arrival home on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, on May 5.
Germany
Residents, nurses and children release balloons during the "Glimmer of hope" church service outside a nursing home in Schanzehof in Tiefenort, Germany, on May 7. The balloons carried small letters with wishes.
Belgium
A nursing home resident waves to a drone during a project organized by the home to film its residents in Fosses-la-Ville, Belgium, on May 4.
Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump during a Fox News virtual town hall with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial on May 3. Viewers submitted questions for the president via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Thailand
Patrons eat in between plastic partitions to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok on May 5.
Philippines
Local youths dressed in Star Wars costumes patrol a submerged village to remind residents to stay home during the quarantine in suburban Manila on May 6.
France
A health care worker in protective gloves feeds an elephant at a zoo outside Nantes, France, on May 6.
Kansas
A girl rides her bicycle past geese at a park in Overland Park on April 30. As temperatures warmed up, residents flocked to Kansas parks to get air during the continued stay-at-home orders.
California
U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew is coached by his father Peter as he trains in a residential pool in San Diego on May 6. Elite athletes have been forced to adjust training locations and regimens.
Brazil
Members of the Satere-mawe indigenous community use a smartphone to contact a doctor in Sao Paulo state for medical guidance at the Sahu-Ape community outside Manaus on May 5. The Brazilian state of Amazonas, home to most of the country's indigenous people, is one of the regions worst affected by the outbreak, with more than 500 deaths according to the health ministry.
California
Highway Patrol officers detain Tara Thornton during a demonstration against Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders in Sacramento on May 1.
Spain
Eusebio Soria poses for a photo behind a glass door at the entrance of his home as he recovers from COVID-19 in Cabrejas del Pinar on April 28. Soria said that at first his doctor diagnosed him with the flu until his fever wouldn't go away and he was sent to the hospital where he spent 11 days after being tested positive for the coronavirus.
Many in Spain's small and shrinking villages thought their low populations would protect them from the coronavirus pandemic. The opposite appears to have proved true. Soria, a north-central province that's one of the least densely peopled places in Europe, has recorded a shocking death rate. Provincial authorities calculate that at least 500 people have died since the start of the outbreak in April.
Photo made available on May 5
South Africa
A soldier searches for people not wearing face masks in a supermarket in Johannesburg on May 1. South Africa has started to gradually loosen its five-week-long lockdown.
China
Residents in masks dance near the Yangtze River in Wuhan on May 1.
Iran
A couple watches a movie at a drive-in theater at the Milad Tower parking lot in Tehran on May 3.