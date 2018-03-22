The Week in Pictures: March 15 - 22

Officials investigate the scene where police closed in on the suspect of five Texas bombings in Round Rock, Texas, on March 21.

One of the largest bombing investigations in the U.S. since the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013 came to an intense close early Wednesday when authorities say they moved in on suspect Mark Anthony Conditt at an interstate hotel. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Conditt blew himself up after running his sport utility vehicle into a ditch.